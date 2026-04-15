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AP Inter Results 2026 Out: 77% Pass In 1st Year, 81% In 2nd Year, Download Link Here

AP IPE Results 2026: The BIEAP has released the Class 11 and 12 board examination results. Students can now check and download the results on the official website or through the direct link here.

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AP Inter Results 2026 Out: 77% Pass In 1st Year, 81% In 2nd Year, Download Link Here
AP Inter Class 11 and 12 Results Out, Download Link Here

AP Inter Results 2026: Minister Nara Lokesh declared the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results today for 1st (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) students. The overall passing percentage has been recorded at 77 per cent for 1st  year and 81 per cent for 2nd year. Candidates can now check and download their results on the board's official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in or via the NDTV board exam page.

How To Download Your Result Via Official Websites?

  • Visit the official site: bieap.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'AP IPE Results 2026' link on the homepage.
  • Choose your class: First Year or Second Year.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Click on Submit.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save or print the result for future reference.

AP Inter Results 2026 Download Link

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV?

  • Visit the NDTV board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results.
  • Click on "Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2026" or "Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2026" respectively.
  • Enter your centre code and roll number.
  • The online marks memo will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

BIEAP Manabadi Results 2026: Official Websites To Download Your Result

  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • ndtv.com/education/results

Manabadi AP Inter Results: Next Steps After Result

Students who are not satisfied with their BIEAP Inter Results 2025 can apply for:

  • Recounting of marks
  • Re-verification of answer scripts
  • Supplementary Exams (for those who did not pass in one or more subjects)

The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations were held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, while the second-year exams ran from February 24 to March 23, both in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 pm.

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AP Inter Result 2026, AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026, AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026
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