Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2026: Results At 10:30 AM, Official Website, Direct Link To Download

AP Inter 1st And 2nd Year Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to declare the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 at 10:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) conducted in March will be able to access their results online through the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, using their hall ticket number and required credentials.

Exam Dates and Student Participation

This year, the examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 24, with over 10.57 lakh students registered. Of these, more than 5.31 lakh students appeared for the first-year exams, while over 5.26 lakh students took the second-year exams. The results for both groups will be declared simultaneously.

How to Check Results via Website And WhatsApp

To ensure smooth access, students can also check their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. By sending a "Hi" message to 9552300009 and following the instructions, they can receive their marks memo directly on their mobile devices, reducing issues caused by heavy website traffic.

Details Mentioned In Marks Memo

The marks memo will include key details such as the student's name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and pass status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information in the provisional marks memo. While this online document can be used for admissions, original certificates will be distributed later through their respective colleges.

Recounting And Supplementary Exams

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per subject, with the process expected to begin later in April. Those who fail to qualify will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations, while improvement exams will be available for students aiming to improve their scores.