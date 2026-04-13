Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Expected By April 19, Details Here

AP Inter Manabadi Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results for both 1st and 2nd year students by the end of this week. Once announced, students will be able to check and download their marks memo from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or via the NDTV board exam page using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to announce the results, share key statistics, and address students.

Last year, the results were declared on April 12, with a pass percentage of 70 per cent for 1st-year students and 83 per cent for 2nd-year students. Based on previous trends, the results are expected to be released soon.

The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations were held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, while the second-year exams ran from February 24 to March 23, both in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 pm.

BIEAP Manabadi Results 2026: Official Websites To Download Your Result

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

ndtv.com/education/results

Manabadi AP Inter Results: Next Steps After Result

Students who are not satisfied with their BIEAP Inter Results 2025 can apply for:

Recounting of marks

Re-verification of answer scripts

Supplementary Exams (for those who did not pass in one or more subjects)

How To Download Your Result Via Official Websites?

Visit the official site: bieap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP IPE Results 2026' link on the homepage.

Choose your class: First Year or Second Year.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save or print the result for future reference.

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV?