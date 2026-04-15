Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result LIVE, AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results News LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for 1st and 2nd year students today, April 15, at 10:30 am.

Students who appeared for the exams conducted in March can check and download their results on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker provides instant access to Inter 1st and 2nd year results while helping users avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

More than 10 lakh students are awaiting their results, with 5.31 lakh students having appeared for the 1st year exams and 5.26 lakh for the 2nd year exams.

The examinations were held from February 23 to March 24. Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams.

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Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result LIVE: Track Here All The Latest Updates