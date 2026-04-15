Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result LIVE, AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results News LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for 1st and 2nd year students today, April 15, at 10:30 am.
Students who appeared for the exams conducted in March can check and download their results on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or via the NDTV result checker.
The NDTV result checker provides instant access to Inter 1st and 2nd year results while helping users avoid heavy traffic on official websites.
More than 10 lakh students are awaiting their results, with 5.31 lakh students having appeared for the 1st year exams and 5.26 lakh for the 2nd year exams.
The examinations were held from February 23 to March 24. Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams.
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Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result LIVE: Track Here All The Latest Updates
AP Inter Result LIVE: What options are available for students after the result declaration?
Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per subject. Those who fail can appear for supplementary exams, while improvement exams will be available for score enhancement
AP Inter Result LIVE: What details will be mentioned in the AP Inter marks memo?
The marks memo will include the student's name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and pass status.
AP Inter Result LIVE: Is there any alternative method to check AP Inter results apart from the website?
Yes, students can also access their results via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending "Hi" to 9552300009 and following the instructions.
AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE: How many students appeared for the AP Inter 2026 exams?
A total of over 10.57 lakh students registered. Out of them, 5.31 lakh appeared for the 1st year and 5.26 lakh for the 2nd year examinations.
AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE: How can students check their AP Inter results 2026?
Students can check their results online through the official website by entering their hall ticket number and required login credentials.