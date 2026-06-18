AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 To Be Declared Today: Here's How To Download Scorecard

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026 today, June 18, for both first and second year students. According to the official press note, the results are likely to be released from 12 PM onwards.

Thousands of candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 will be able to check their marks online. The supplementary examinations were conducted between May 21 and June 4, while the practical examinations concluded on June 11. These exams were held to provide students with another opportunity to clear failed subjects or improve their scores.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: How To Check Scores Online?

Students can follow these steps to access their results once released:

Visit the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

To qualify in the examination, students must secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject.

AP Inter Supply Results 2026: Get Marksheets On WhatsApp

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through the Mana Mithra WhatsApp service.

Send "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

Select the Intermediate Results option.

Enter the required credentials.

View and download the digital marks memo.

The supplementary examinations are conducted every year to help students improve their academic performance or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examinations. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready and regularly check official sources for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.