Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Out, Pass Percentage Jumps To 82.39%

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) Result 2026 on June 19. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now access their scorecards through the official result portal and other digital platforms. A total of 94,990 students appeared for the examination, out of which 78,261 students qualified successfully.

The overall pass percentage stands at 82.39%, showing a significant improvement compared to last year's 76.14%. This indicates a rise of 6.25 percentage points in the supplementary results.

How to Check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as roll number.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students should download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The results are also available through Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service (95523 00009), the LEAP Mobile App, and DigiLocker.

The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 reflects improved academic outcomes for students who appeared in the examination held from May 25 to June 4 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Officials have stated that the improvement is the result of the 20-Day Action Plan implemented by the state, which included focused academic support, remedial classes, and personalised guidance for students after the main examination results were declared.

The supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 board examinations or who wished to improve their scores. Earlier, the main SSC results were declared on April 30, recording a pass percentage of 85.25%.