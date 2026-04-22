Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2026 Expected Soon: Check Likely Release Date And Latest Updates

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is anticipated to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 Results soon. Once declared candidates can visit the official website to download the result.

According to reports, the results is expected to out by April 25. Results can be accessed using roll number. The BSE, Andhra Pradesh administered the pen-and-paper AP SSC Exam 2026 from March 16 to April 1, 2026.

Steps to download:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

. Look for the link that says AP SSC Results 2026 on the homepage.

Click on the link to proceed.

Enter your roll number or hall ticket number in the provided field.

Press the Submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS. They need to open their messaging app and type a message in the format AP SSC followed by their hall ticket number. This message should be sent to the official number 55352, after which the AP SSC result 2026 will be sent to them via SMS.

To pass the AP SSC exams in 2026, students must receive at least 35% in each subject. This requirement applies to both overall performance and theory. If a student does not meet this requirement in any subject, they will be considered unsuccessful and may need to take supplementary tests.