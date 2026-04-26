Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2026: Know How To Access Your Marks On WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will announce the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or AP 10th Class exams soon.

This year, the AP SSC Exam 2026 was conducted by the BSE, Andhra Pradesh, in pen-and-paper format from March 16 to April 1. The Board released the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 on April 15.

To pass the AP SSC exams in 2026, students must receive at least 35% in each subject. This requirement applies to both overall performance and theory. If a student does not meet this requirement in any subject, they will be considered unsuccessful and may need to take supplementary tests.

Students can access their AP 10th results through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to the website, results, marks, and qualifying status will also be available via SMS, WhatsApp, and phone calls.

How to Check AP SSC 10th Results 2025 via WhatsApp

Save the Official Contact: Add BSEAP's official WhatsApp number, 95523 00009, to your phone's contacts.

Add BSEAP's official WhatsApp number, 95523 00009, to your phone's contacts. Initiate Chat: Open WhatsApp and send a simple "Hi" message to the saved number.

Open WhatsApp and send a simple "Hi" message to the saved number. Navigate the Menu: Upon receiving a response, select 'Education Services' from the provided options.

Upon receiving a response, select 'Education Services' from the provided options. Select Result Option: Choose the 'AP SSC Public Exam Result' option.

Choose the 'AP SSC Public Exam Result' option. Enter Roll Number: Input your AP SSC roll number as mentioned on your hall ticket.

Input your AP SSC roll number as mentioned on your hall ticket. Receive Your Result: Your AP 10th Result 2025 will be sent to you in PDF format via WhatsApp.

Alternative Methods to Access AP SSC Results 2025

Steps to download AP SSC Class 10 Result:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

. Look for the link that says AP SSC Results 2026 on the homepage.

Click on the link to proceed.

Enter your roll number or hall ticket number in the provided field.

Press the Submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

SMS Service: Send an SMS in the format SSC Roll Number to 55352.

These methods ensure that students can access their results through various platforms, catering to different preferences and accessibility needs.