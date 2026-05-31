Andhra Pradesh SBTET Diploma Results 2026 Released: Direct Link To Check Scores

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) has declared the diploma examination results for various technical and pharmacy courses. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET.

The results have been announced for both regular and supplementary examinations conducted under the C23, C20, C16 and C14 engineering schemes. Pharmacy diploma results for the ER-91 and ER-2020 regulations have also been released. Students from the first year and the third, fourth, fifth and sixth semesters can check their results online.

How To Download AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026?

Visit the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET.

Open the student dashboard or navigate to the results section.

Click on the "AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026" link.

Select the relevant scheme and semester.

Enter your PIN or Hall Ticket number and submit.

The result will appear on the screen for download and future reference.

Download Link

Second Download Link

The marksheet available online is meant for reference purposes until the board issues the official documents. AP SBTET will send the original marks memos to affiliated polytechnic and pharmacy institutions for distribution to students. Candidates should verify all details mentioned in their result, including personal information and subject-wise entries, and report any discrepancies to their respective colleges at the earliest.