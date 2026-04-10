16-Year-Old Andhra Girl's Throat Slit At Home. Killer Knew Her

A 16-year-old student was attacked and killed inside her house in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

The accused Avula Venkatesh entered the student's house when she was alone and attacked her with a knife. He then slit her throat. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house. She was rushed to the hospital but died on the way due to heavy bleeding, police said.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation. Soon, the accused was taken into custody. Officers are also checking his phone records and speaking to the victim's family and friends.

Police said the accused and victim knew each other, and the murder was likely orchestrated after Venkatesh faced rejection from her. He had allegedly been pursuing her for some time. ''He was pressuring her to marry him, but she refused. So he became angry and planned the attack," the victim's relatives alleged.

A murder case has been registered against him. Tension prevailed in the area as people demanded strict punishment for the accused.