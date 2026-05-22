Over 300 Heatstroke Cases Reported In Andhra Pradesh As Heatwave Intensifies

Andhra Pradesh is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching a scorching 48.1 degrees Celsius in the Palnadu district, while officials issued fresh warnings asking people to remain indoors during peak daytime hours.

The state has reported 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May 19, including 96 cases reported since May 1 alone, showing a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses this month.

District-wise, Visakhapatnam reported the highest number of suspected heatstroke cases with 24, followed by Kakinada (17), Vizianagaram (13), YSR Kadapa (11), and Chittoor and Eluru with five cases each.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), extreme heat conditions are likely to continue till Monday, with several districts expected to record temperatures between 45 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Despite the intense summer conditions, officials said no heatwave deaths have been officially recorded in the state so far this season.

However, the APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people to avoid travel between 11 am and 4 pm due to severe heatwave conditions. He said temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius were recorded in 200 mandals across 20 districts.

On Thursday, the highest temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Piduguralla in Palnadu district. Other hotspots included Vetapalem and Nandivada at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Addanki at 47.4 degrees Celsius and Allipalli in the Eluru district at 47.3 degrees Celsius.

The government has stepped up emergency preparedness measures across the state. Officials said 1.44 crore ORS packets have been stocked, including nearly one crore packets at primary health centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. More than 2.57 lakh ORS packets were distributed in the past week alone.

Authorities are also using the AWARE (Advanced Warning Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem) platform to issue district-level heat alerts and forecasts to help officials respond quickly.

Officials pointed out that the number of suspected heatstroke cases this year is significantly lower compared to 1,692 cases reported during the same period in 2025, indicating better preparedness and public awareness.

People, especially elderly persons, pregnant women, children and those with diabetes, BP and heart-related illnesses, have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.