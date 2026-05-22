Extreme Heat At Night May Be Drying Out Your Nose And Throat, Warns Doctor

India's intense summer heat is no longer limited to scorching afternoons. Increasingly warmer nights are now affecting sleep, hydration, and even ear, nose and throat (ENT) health. Doctors across the country are observing a rise in complaints such as dry throat, nasal irritation, blocked nose, headaches, hoarseness, coughing, and disturbed sleep during ongoing heatwave conditions. ENT specialists say that excessive nighttime heat, combined with dehydration and prolonged exposure to air-conditioners or direct fan airflow, may be drying out the delicate mucosal lining of the nose and throat. The problem becomes worse when indoor ventilation is poor or when people sleep in heavily cooled rooms for long hours without maintaining humidity levels.

Research suggests that hot, dry indoor environments can reduce moisture in the upper respiratory tract, making tissues more vulnerable to irritation, inflammation, and infections. Experts also warn that dehydration during extreme summer temperatures can thicken mucus secretions, leading to congestion and discomfort that many people mistakenly assume is caused solely by "cold air."

Here is how extreme nighttime heat may be affecting ENT health and what experts recommend to reduce the risk of dryness and irritation.

Why Hot Nights Can Affect Nose And Throat Health

The nose and throat are lined with mucous membranes that help trap dust, allergens, bacteria, and viruses while keeping the airways moist. However, heat, dehydration, and dry airflow can disrupt this protective barrier.

Dr. Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD and Lead Consultant ENT at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, says doctors are seeing "a spike in complaints about dry throat, blocked nose, nasal irritation, mild nosebleeds and disturbed sleep" during periods of extreme heat.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, low indoor humidity and dry air exposure can reduce upper airway moisture, increasing irritation and susceptibility to respiratory symptoms.

Heatwaves often force people to depend heavily on cooling devices overnight. While air-conditioners and fans may improve comfort, they can also lower indoor humidity and dry out the nasal passages and throat.

Also Read: Here's Why Just Water Isn't Enough During Intense Heatwave

How Air-Conditioners And Fans May Worsen Dryness

During heatwaves, many people sleep with direct fan airflow or air-conditioners running continuously throughout the night. Dr. Hegde explains, "It feels comfortable temporarily, but prolonged AC or fan exposure can reduce indoor humidity, causing the nasal passages and throat to become excessively dry."

This dryness can lead to symptoms such as:

Morning sore throat

Hoarseness

Dry cough

Nasal irritation

Sinus discomfort

Mild nosebleeds

Headaches

Disturbed sleep

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air that is excessively dry can irritate mucous membranes in the nose and throat and worsen respiratory discomfort. Experts also note that fans blowing directly onto the face for prolonged periods may increase moisture evaporation from the nasal lining.

Dehydration May Make Symptoms Worse

Summer dehydration can further aggravate ENT symptoms. The human body loses fluids rapidly during heatwaves through sweating, especially during hot nights when the body struggles to cool itself. Inadequate hydration reduces moisture production in mucosal tissues.

Dr. Hegde says dehydration can make mucus secretions thicker, creating a sensation of congestion despite dryness being the underlying issue. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that dehydration during extreme heat can affect multiple body systems and increase irritation in sensitive tissues.

When nasal passages become excessively dry, the body may also produce thicker mucus, which can contribute to blocked nose, sinus pressure, and mouth breathing during sleep.

Why Mouth Breathing Can Dry The Throat Further

Doctors say blocked nasal passages often force people to breathe through their mouths while sleeping. This can rapidly dry out the throat overnight. Mouth breathing may lead to throat dryness, irritation, poor sleep quality, snoring, and increased discomfort in people with allergies or sinus conditions.

Children, older adults, and individuals with allergic rhinitis or chronic sinusitis may be particularly vulnerable during summer heatwaves. Dr. Hegde notes that recent heatwave seasons have seen more heat-linked ENT complaints, especially among people with pre-existing respiratory or allergy-related conditions.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Certain groups may face a higher risk of heat-related ENT issues, including:

Children

Older adults

People with allergies

Individuals with sinusitis

Asthma patients

People sleeping in heavily air-conditioned rooms

Those with poor hydration habits

People who consume excessive caffeine or alcohol may also experience greater dehydration, which can worsen dryness and irritation. The NHS notes that dehydration may cause dry mouth, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and thicker mucus secretions.

How To Protect Your Nose And Throat During Heatwaves

Experts recommend several practical measures to reduce ENT discomfort during hot nights.

Stay Well Hydrated: Drinking enough water throughout the day is one of the most important protective steps. Hydration helps maintain healthy mucus production and prevents excessive dryness. Avoid Extremely Cold Indoor Temperatures: Experts advise keeping room temperatures comfortable rather than excessively cold. Sudden temperature differences between outdoors and indoors may worsen irritation. Use Humidifiers If Needed: If air-conditioners are used for long hours, adding a humidifier may help maintain indoor moisture levels and reduce dryness. Avoid Direct Fan Airflow: Sleeping directly under strong fan airflow aimed at the face can worsen moisture loss from nasal tissues. Consider Saline Nasal Sprays: Dr. Hegde says saline nasal sprays can help keep nasal passages moist and reduce irritation during dry conditions. Reduce Excessive Caffeine And Alcohol: Both may contribute to dehydration and worsen throat dryness.

Also Read: Why Warmer Nights During Indian Heatwaves May Be More Dangerous Than Hot Days

When Should You See A Doctor?

Occasional dryness may improve with hydration and environmental adjustments. However, doctors advise seeking medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

Warning signs include:

Fever

Severe throat pain

Difficulty breathing

Frequent nosebleeds

Persistent hoarseness

Thick discoloured mucus

Facial pain or sinus swelling

Dr. Hegde says persistent symptoms should not be ignored, especially during prolonged heatwaves.

Extreme nighttime heat is increasingly becoming a hidden health concern during Indian summers, affecting not only sleep and hydration but also nose and throat health. Prolonged exposure to dry indoor air, dehydration, excessive cooling, and poor ventilation may leave the nasal passages and throat irritated and inflamed.

Simple measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct airflow, maintaining moderate indoor temperatures, and using saline sprays when necessary may help reduce discomfort. As heatwaves become more intense and frequent, protecting ENT health during hot nights may be just as important as staying safe outdoors during the day.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.