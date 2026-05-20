Chargesheet Filed In Fake Liquor Racket Spanning 5 States, 25 Accused Named

The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department has filed a detailed charge sheet before a Vijayawada court, alleging the operation of a large interstate spurious liquor network spanning Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The case, registered at the Bhavanipuram Prohibition and Excise Station, names 25 accused, including liquor traders, spirit suppliers, label printers, transport operators allegedly linked to the illegal trade.

The charge sheet also refers to the alleged involvement of political figures and local liquor syndicates.

According to investigators, the accused were involved in manufacturing spurious liquor using rectified spirit, chemical additives, colouring agents and counterfeit labels of popular liquor brands and sold through selected bars and wine shops in Andhra Pradesh.

The charge sheet identifies Addepalli Janardhana Rao and his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao, residents of Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district, as the main accused. Investigators claim the brothers ran secret liquor manufacturing units at Ibrahimpatnam and later expanded operations to Mulakalacheruvu in Annamaiah district.

A major part of the investigation focuses on former Andhra Pradesh minister and ex-YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu.

Excise officials allege that the brothers provided political support and protection to the illegal liquor operations and maintained close contact with the main accused. The charge sheet also claims they played a role in coordinating liquor syndicates in Ibrahimpatnam.

Officials allege the syndicate created a full supply chain for the illegal business. Spirit, fake labels, bottle caps, PET bottles and packaging materials were allegedly sourced from different states through a network of suppliers and transport handlers.

Investigators say fake hologram labels and duplicate bottle caps were used to make the products appear genuine and the accused used fake GST invoices and parcel transport services to move spirit and liquor stock between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh without attracting attention from enforcement agencies.

On October 3, 2025, excise officials raided the Mulakalacheruvu unit and seized large quantities of suspected spurious liquor, spirit, blending materials, bottling equipment and packaging items. A few days later, another raid at a godown in Ibrahimpatnam reportedly led to the seizure of more than 4,500 litres of liquor blend and counterfeit liquor stock, along with thousands of fake labels, empty bottles and bottling machinery.

The case has also triggered political controversy in Andhra Pradesh. While the ruling TDP alliance accused YSRCP leaders of protecting liquor mafia activities, YSRCP alleged that the investigation was politically motivated.