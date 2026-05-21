Severe Heatwave Grips Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Temperatures Cross 47 Degrees

A severe heatwave has gripped the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh prompting authorities to issue urgent warnings to the public.

The India Meteorological Department has put several districts across both states on alert as maximum temperatures soar well above 44 degrees Celcius with little sign of letting up before the end of the week.

In Telangana, districts like Mancherial, Komaram Bheem, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Suryapet are bearing the brunt of the heat, with temperatures expected to stay above 44 degrees Celcius for three or more days in a row. Hyderabad, though slightly cooler, is set to record temperatures between 41 degrees Celcius and 44 degrees Celcius through the week. Some relief may come after May 25, when conditions are expected to ease.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked people to stay indoors during afternoon hours and directed officials to ensure drinking water supplies remain uninterrupted, power cuts are avoided, and ORS packets reach affected areas. Free drinking water centres have been set up across towns and cities, and hospitals have been asked to stay ready to treat heatstroke cases.

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh is also facing an even harsher situation. Piduguralla in the Palnadu district recorded a scorching 47.6 degrees Celcius, the highest temperature in the state this season. On May 20, temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celcius in 11 districts. Palnadu, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Eluru, Bapatla and parts of the Godavari region are among the worst affected. Officials say around 232 mandals are currently under heatwave conditions, with 74 mandals facing severe heat in the coming days.

Doctors and disaster management officials have advised people to avoid stepping out between 11 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon.

''Those who must go out are advised to cover their heads, wear loose cotton clothing and carry water. Lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water can help prevent dehydration. Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with heart conditions, diabetes or blood pressure problems need to take extra precautions," said the APSDMA in an advisory.

It also alerted that anyone experiencing dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion or fainting should immediately seek medical help, as these can be early signs of heatstroke.

Amid weaning, the authorities say the extreme heat is likely to continue for the next three to four days and have asked people to stay alert and take the warnings seriously.