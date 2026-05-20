Andhra Braces for Severe Heatwave, Temperatures May Touch 47 Degrees Today

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue on Wednesday, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Piduguralla in Palnadu district on Tuesday, followed by 44.9 degrees Celsius at Gudur in Nellore and 44.5 degrees Celsius at Kankipadu in Krishna district.

Officials said temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius in 233 mandals across 23 districts. Palnadu reported the highest heat impact in 26 mandals, followed by Nellore (25), Prakasam (23), Markapuram (20), Krishna (18), Tirupati (17) and Nandyal (14).

Heatwave Alert For Wednesday

The disaster management authority warned that temperatures could reach:

45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of coastal Andhra districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and others.

43 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius in Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

41 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

The APSDMA also warned of severe heatwave conditions in 71 mandals and heatwave impact in another 277 mandals on Wednesday.

"People should avoid going outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm unless necessary," MD, APSDMA, Prakhar Jain said.

Authorities advised elderly people, pregnant women, children and those suffering from BP, diabetes and heart-related ailments to remain indoors and stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, in a relief, APSDMA said a trough extending from Karnataka and Rayalaseema towards South Coastal Andhra may trigger isolated light rain and thunderstorms in parts of Rayalaseema over the next 24 hours.