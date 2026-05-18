Kacchi Kairi vs Bael Fruit: Which Protects Your Body From Heatstroke?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced temperatures that are set to rise to 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Northern India. With this advisory comes the conscious effort to make sure that the bright rays of the sun don't end up giving you a heatstroke. A review published in the Dialogues of Health journal confirms that kacchi kairi, or raw mango, and bael fruit, or wood apple, could protect your body from heatstroke. To understand how these fruits could become a part of the natural dietary intervention strategy to prevent heatstroke. Although the research suggests that both natural dietary foods could prevent heatstroke, you need to keep in mind that their impact is limited.

The effect could only help when eaten for a long duration and could show varying results as per the body's condition. Excessive summer heat can worsen the chances of getting heatstroke, as dehydration, loss of electrolytes, and excess body heat can increase water loss. This is why eating raw mango and wood apple when they are available fresh is essential.

Kacchi Keiri (Raw Mango): Benefits For Heat Protection

Raw mango has various health benefits, especially for heat protection, as they contain a concentration of compounds that help the body regulate heat. It is rich in vitamin C and electrolytes, especially when it is consumed as a part of a salt-based drink like aam panna. It also helps prevent dehydration and restore salt balance, as detailed in a review by the Royal Chemistry Society.

But the dose and form of the raw mango matter; you need to ascertain the freshness by inspecting the flesh, smell, and taste.

Bael Fruit: Nature's Cooling Superfruit

A review published in the Research Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry pinpoints that bael fruit, or wood apple, can supply the body with its natural cooling properties. Additionally, it also has gut-friendly compounds that improve how your gut functions.

The health benefits of consuming wood apple can be as follows:

Reduces body heat, which makes it better for the thermoregulating function.

Supports digestion, which becomes slower when the heat is extreme.

Prevents heat exhaustion, as the heated air or "loo" can cause heat to affect the body at an increasing rate.

Also Read: Health Ministry Warns Of Intense Heatwave Between April-June 2026; How The States Are Preparing

Kacchi Keiri vs Bael: Which Is Better For Heatstroke Prevention?

A clear distinction needs to be made when it comes to heatstroke treatment. When the heatstroke is severe, only the medical protocol to replenish the loss of water, salts, and electrolytes can revive the body. When the heatstroke is mild or treatable with over-the-counter measures, only then can consuming raw mango or wood apple work. That too, when it is eaten for a long duration, to show visible results on your body. To get a deeper insight, NDTV spoke to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist and Liver Specialist, who explains, 'Raw mango in its various forms is beneficial for digestion and for an electrolyte boost. While bael fruits are cooling for the gut and provide high fibre content."

Raw mango is better for restoring electrolyte balance and for instant internal hydration.

Wood apples are better for cooling the body internally as well as improving digestion during a heatwave.

The approach to consuming raw mango and wood apple is to use both strategically in a summer diet.

Also Read: Why A Gastroenterologist Recommends 'Imli Paani' To Prevent Post-Lunch Heat Sluggishness

How To Include Them In Your Summer Diet

Both raw mango and wood apple should be included in your summer diet in the following forms:

Aam panna

Chutneys

Bael juice or bael sharbat

Pulp drinks

The summer diet needs to be tweaked to prevent heatstroke; it should include a controlled quantity of both raw mango and wood apple.

Who Should Be Careful?

Every natural remedy has side effects if your body is unable to metabolise it and extract any benefit from its consumption.

Excess raw mango can trigger acidity, which can cause discomfort.

Bael in excess can cause constipation, so controlling the dose is key.

Moderation is key to being safe and availing the health benefits that extend to preventing heatstroke.

Both kacchi keiri and bael fruit are powerful when it comes to heatstroke prevention, as they both serve individual benefits. Raw mango provides a hydration boost, while wood apple is cooling and gut-friendly. When both of them are combined, they offer better protection from heatstroke in the Indian summer.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.