Can Drinking Raw Mango-Mint Water Every Morning Improve Liver Health?

Raw mango mint water is a seasonal drink that is consumed for its cooling properties. It is rich in hydration and plant compounds that can even improve the way the liver functions. Research published in the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation mentions that unripe mango pulp has higher levels of polyphenols, vitamin C, and organic acids. Additionally, it also contributes to stronger antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and gastroprotective effects. Furthermore, when mint is introduced into liquid form in a drink, it can provide sensations of coolness and freshness. But knowing how these mechanisms function is necessary to understand their nutritional profile.

What Is Raw Mango Mint Water?

Raw mango mint water is prepared using raw mango, fresh mint leaves, and water, which can offer health benefits that improve nutritional benefits. It is commonly consumed, as it functions as a summer coolant, digestive drink, and hydration benefit. Research in the Nutrients journal mentions that consuming mango fruit or its pulp when it is used in the form of a drink can make the gut function better.

Why Liver Health Depends On Hydration

The overall liver functioning depends on the overall hydration level in the body, as it plays a key role in various bodily functions. The liver is responsible for filtering out toxins from the body and aids in how the body metabolises fats that are ingested via the food intake. Bile production also depends on the overall liver health, and introducing a well-timed drink such as raw mango mint water could indirectly support liver health.

This happens because mild dehydration can slow down two crucial aspects:

Toxin clearance is when the body effectively breaks down the food it eats, and certain toxins can enter the system, which need to be cleared out.

Metabolic efficiency is impacted through hydration, as the liver cells need to filter out the particles not needed by the body.

Hydrating drinks like raw mango mint water may indirectly support liver health by maintaining fluid balance in the body.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Raw Mango: How It May Support Liver Function

Raw mango is unripe, so the concentration of helpful compounds is denser, which makes it better for liver function. This has been mentioned in the Nutrients journal, where the following aspects were researched:

Organic acids are needed for the effective breakdown of food that is ingested and aid in better nutrient absorption.

Polyphenols that lower the level of oxidative stress that is experienced by the body on a daily basis.

Vitamin C (in modest amounts) is present in raw mango, which makes it better for your system to consume it for a prolonged period, especially when it is in season.

Potential liver health benefits of consuming raw mango and its pulp in a liquid form can be the following:

Supports digestion as it helps the intestinal lining and soothes it to absorb the nutrients in a better manner.

Stimulates bile flow, which is responsible for many crucial bodily functions.

Helps reduce sluggish digestion that burdens the liver and impairs normal liver functioning.

Note: Raw mango does not detox the liver, but it may reduce digestive workload, indirectly supporting liver health.

Mint And Its Role In Digestion And Liver Support

A review published in the Clinical Nutrition journal highlights that consuming mint water can help with relaxing digestive muscles, reduce bloating, and promote overall bile secretion. Furthermore, mint water can prevent how fats tend to overload liver function and reduce metabolic stress on the liver.

Additionally, mint leaves need to be thoroughly cleaned, as they can contain dirt, before preparing mint water. When it comes to their properties, they contain the following compounds:

Rich in polyphenols and flavonoids such as rosmarinic acid, rutin, and hesperidin.

Water-based mint extracts show high antioxidant activity, which can protect liver cells from toxin-induced damage.

Mint water for digestion is ideal, but when it is combined with raw mango, the properties multiply. But the right dose and quantity need to be determined by a nutritionist.

Can Raw Mango Mint Water Help Detox The Liver?

Nothing can detox the liver; the terminology is scientifically accurate, as the liver has a self-cleansing function that helps filter out the toxins in the body. It is important to understand how drinking raw mango-mint water can affect your liver. No drink can cleanse or flush the liver.

Here is what raw mango mint water can do:

Improve hydration, as the compounds in the drink can be absorbed by the gut readily.

Support digestive efficiency, as your digestive system needs a helping hand as temperatures soar.

Reduce heat stress in summer as the gut absorbs the heat that is present in the environment.

Who May Benefit Most From This Drink

Raw mango mint water may help people who:

Feel dehydrated in summer as the temperatures become hotter than the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) projections.

Those who experience bloating or acidity can benefit from drinking raw mango and pudina water.

If you are eating heavy or spicy meals, then you can make raw mango and mint water an accompaniment to make sure the meal is digested in the right manner.

If you want a low-sugar summer drink, then a glass of homemade raw mango and mint water is a great choice.

Who May Not Benefit From This Drink

Everybody has a different gut and microbiome that digests the food in a different manner. Here are the people who may not benefit from consuming raw mango and mint water and need to consult a nutritionist along with their primary care physician so that the right approach can be figured out:

Those with acid reflux need to be careful of their dietary choices, and consultation is the right approach.

People who have highly sensitive stomachs need to rethink their drink choices closely, and working with a medical professional is best in this regard.

Those who are consuming medications for the kidneys need to consult a medical professional, as possible interference may happen.

To be on the safe side, always consume the drink in moderation to avoid dealing with potential side effects.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains Why Arbi Is Actually A 'Superfood' For Your Gut Microbiome

Best Time And Way To Drink Raw Mango Mint Water

When it comes to the timing, it is important to consider what you have eaten in the morning before you consume the drink. Here is what you need to be careful about:

Morning consumption, especially on an empty stomach, can:

Boosts hydration and sets the course of the entire day.

Supports digestion throughout the day, which can make sure your cognition, mood and productivity are boosted all day.

You need to use:

Dilute raw mango pulp to make sure your drink is flavoured in the right manner and not too strong.

No added sugar, as the drink loses its absorbability in your gut.

Avoid if the mixture is:

Highly sour versions

Excessively salty

So, if you take care of the timing, preparation method, and your body's ability to absorb the beneficial properties, then approximately a small glass of raw mango-mint water can become the ideal summer drink.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.