Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Explains Why Eating Healthy May Not Fix Your Gut Issues

Gut health is gaining a lot of attention lately, and for good reason. It does not just affect digestion; it also plays a role in your immunity and even how you feel mentally. So, if you have been trying to eat healthy but still do not feel much difference, there might be something missing in your approach.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi speaks about this in an Instagram video. He points out that many people assume eating “clean” or “healthy” food is enough to fix gut issues. But that is not always the case. According to him, the real issue can be your microbiome, which is basically a community of tiny organisms in your gut that help with digestion, support your immune system and protect your body from diseases.

“If your gut health has not improved despite eating healthy, then your microbiome may be missing this,” he says while referring to fermented foods. He adds that these foods are actually one of the oldest ways humans have supported gut health.

So, what exactly should you be eating? Sethi explains that foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut are rich in “beneficial bacteria” that “can help support the gut microbiome.”

But here is the part many people miss: fermented foods alone are not enough. Sethi mentions that they work best when combined with fibre-rich foods like seeds, beans, oats, fruits and vegetables.

“Fibre acts as fuel for these beneficial bacteria. That combination helps your gut microbiome thrive,” he adds.

In one of his previous videos, he had said that following a diet rich in fermented foods for around two weeks can start showing noticeable effects. It could help with better nutrient absorption, improved digestion and stronger immunity. It can also help ease digestion and reduce that heavy or uneasy feeling, as live cultures in these foods support a more balanced gut.

So, if you are planning to add fermented foods to your diet, do not go overboard right away. It is better to start small. A few spoonfuls of kimchi or about half a cup of yoghurt daily is a good starting point. Then you can slowly increase the amount as your gut gets used to it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.