Your Gut Microbiome Is More Complex Than You Think, And This Virus Might Be Why

The gut microbiome is known for bacteria, but viruses are a part of it too. The gut microbiota contains certain strains of bacteria that help the human body break down the food it consumes at mealtime. While there are existing research pieces that indicate your gut microbiome is complex and needs to be explored further, with research that uncovers what makes it healthy. A new research piece that studies a newly discovered virus hiding inside a common gut bacterium could help explain one of medicine's long-standing mysteries: why a microbe found in both healthy people and cancer patients is linked to colorectal cancer.

The research suggests that the interaction between bacteria and the viruses they carry may be key to understanding disease risk. It may even lead to future screening tests that detect cancer risk earlier.

This could revolutionise how scientists approach digestive health and make it better for offering personalised care for serious health ailments such as colon cancer.

What Is The Gut Microbiome?

The gut microbiome is a unique environment that has bacteria, fungi, and viruses that are necessary. Some of them are required for breaking down food into energy sources, while other dormant bacterial or viral strains get activated only when the body is stressed or compromised due to autoimmune conditions.

The exact balance of these components matters for balance as the gut regulates digestion, immunity, and inflammation.

Gut health is the epitome of overall physical and mental well-being, and research proves that it holds the key to many serious health ailments.

Meet The Gut Virome - The Hidden Viral World Inside You

The new study has uncovered that the gut has something called the 'gut virome', which refers to the collection of viruses, clinically referred to as 'bacteriophages', that reside in the human gastrointestinal tract.

It is important to know that gut viruses differ from harmful infections that occur when outside pathogens or microbes enter the gut.

The role of viruses in the gut has been overlooked in health research, especially the role they play in health outcomes.

How Can A Gut Virus Influence Colon Cancer?

Gut viruses uncovered by researchers from the University of Southern Denmark and Odense University Hospital have identified a previously unknown virus inside a common gut bacterium.

This virus appears more often in people with colorectal cancer, offering a new clue about how the disease may develop.

Viral disruption of the virus can lead to chronic inflammation, which can worsen and increase the risk of disease.

Inflammatory pathways that are linked to cancer development can increase the risk of colon cancer.

Also Read: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares 5 Practical Ways To Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

What The Latest Research Is Showing

The latest research is showing that viruses in the gut may alter how people respond to treatment for serious diseases. As serious health conditions such as colon cancer require a heavy dose of medicines and radiation based on the location and progression of cancer cells. Knowing how the gut and its components factor into it may hold the key to figuring out how to better tailor treatment.

It is important to know that this research doesn't mean the viruses in your gut are causing cancer, but they may contribute to it.

Why Colon Cancer Is Closely Linked To Gut Health

Research published in Cell Biochemistry and Biophysics highlights that the colon lining, immune cells, and microbial exposure are interlinked. While momentary balance is common due to a change in eating patterns, long-term imbalance may raise risks of developing colon cancer.

Digestive health maintenance is pivotal to prevent or reduce the risk of colon cancer, as cancer cells develop when they receive a favourable environment to multiply.

Known factors that already affect colon cancer development need to be taken into account, which can be related to lifestyle, genes, dietary habits, or the environment.

Should You Be Concerned?

Research findings indicate that people should be concerned but not panic. People need to be mindful but aware of their daily lifestyle, genetic risk factors, dietary choices, and why regular screenings matter.

Note: This study confirms that gut health should be a priority and should be the central focus of physical health screenings. This is important so that if a disease is developing, it can be caught early, and timely treatment can be dispensed for better patient outcomes.

Also Read: Is It Healthy To Eat Eggs Everyday? Here's What It Does To Your Body

Can You Support A Healthy Gut Microbiome?

Gut microbiome imbalance can occur more frequently, especially when people don't focus on their gut health. Here are ways to support a healthy gut microbiome:

Diet diversity and fibre ensure that the gut receives the nutrition it needs.

Fermented foods and cautious probiotic use are necessary to make it better for the gut microbiota to function.

Avoiding unnecessary antibiotics is necessary, as research proves that over-the-counter antibiotic usage can worsen the quality of good bacteria in the gut.

Stress, sleep, and physical activity are the three tiers of gut health that should be followed for microbiome health.

You need to correct the gut microbiome imbalance, as it can affect how a healthy gut functions.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.