Is It Healthy To Eat Eggs Everyday? Here's What It Does To Your Body

Eggs are a good source of essential nutrients. They are affordable, easy to cook, can be made in different ways and high in protein. Eggs are a complete source of protein and give you all nine essential amino acids. An average-sized egg has about 6-7 grams of high-quality, complete protein. Along with protein, eggs also have vitamin A, B12, D, choline, and antioxidants. Most people are recommended to eat one whole egg per day for heart health, brain function, and eye health, among others. For most adults, this is considered to be safe. However, if you have heart disease, high cholesterol or other health issues, it is best that you consume eggs as advised by your doctor. Read on to know what happens to your body when you eat eggs daily.

What Happens When You Eat Eggs Everyday?

1. Protein And Muscle Support

One large egg provides about 6-7 grams of high-quality protein, which contains all nine essential amino acids the body cannot make on its own. Regular egg intake helps maintain muscle mass, supports recovery after exercise, and can help in weight management by keeping you fuller for longer. That is why eggs are often recommended as part of a balanced breakfast for active adults and older people.

2. Cholesterol And Heart Health

Egg yolks are high in dietary cholesterol, about 180-200 mg per large egg. But for most healthy people, this does not automatically increase blood cholesterol levels. Large observational studies from Harvard and others show that up to one egg per day is not linked to higher heart disease risk in healthy individuals. Studies also suggest that in some populations, up to one egg per day may slightly lower cardiovascular risk. This probably happens because eggs are low in saturated fat and high in other essential nutrients.

However, people with existing heart disease, high LDL/ bad cholesterol, or a history of stroke may be advised to limit whole eggs to about three to four per week, depending on their doctor's guidance.

3. Brain And Eye Benefits

Eggs are rich in choline which is a nutrient that is important for brain development, memory, and liver function. Choline also helps build cell membranes and supports nerve signaling, which is why pregnant women and older adults are often encouraged to include eggs in their diet. Egg yolks also have antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. Weight And Blood Sugar Control

Since eggs are high in protein and moderate in calories (about 70-80 kcal per large egg), they improve satiety and can help reduce snacking between meals. Several studies show that people who eat eggs for breakfast tend to feel more satisfied and may eat fewer calories later in the day.

Are There Any Risks To Eating Eggs Every Day?

Eggs are generally safe for most people, but there are a few risks that people should consider.

Cholesterol sensitivity: A small group of people ("hyper-responders") see higher increases in LDL cholesterol when they eat cholesterol-rich foods. Such people may benefit from limiting yolks and focusing more on egg whites.

A small group of people ("hyper-responders") see higher increases in LDL cholesterol when they eat cholesterol-rich foods. Such people may benefit from limiting yolks and focusing more on egg whites. Food safety: Raw or undercooked eggs can carry Salmonella, so it is safer to cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, especially for children, pregnant women, and older adults.

Raw or undercooked eggs can carry Salmonella, so it is safer to cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, especially for children, pregnant women, and older adults. Allergies: Egg allergy is common in children and can cause symptoms ranging from rashes to severe allergic reactions. People with a known allergy should avoid eggs completely.

How Many Eggs A Day Is Considered Healthy?

According to current guidelines for healthy adults, one whole egg per day is safe and can be part of a balanced diet. People without heart disease who enjoy eggs frequently can often go up to two eggs per day, provided the rest of the diet is low in saturated fat and rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Those with high cholesterol, heart disease, or type 2 diabetes are usually advised to limit whole eggs to about three to four per week. Also, check with a doctor or dietitian for personalised advice.

Simple Tips To Enjoy Eggs Every Day

Choose boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs cooked with minimal oil instead of deep-fried versions that are made with lots of butter or cheese.

Pair eggs with vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, onions and whole grains like roti, oats, brown bread. This will create a balanced meal.

If you eat eggs daily, keep an eye on other cholesterol-rich foods and processed meats to avoid high consumption of saturated fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.