Do You Know About Cardiac Infections After Stent Surgery? What Patients Must Watch For

Heart stent procedures have become routine, life-saving interventions for people with blocked arteries. Medically known as angioplasty, this treatment helps restore blood flow and reduce the risk of heart attacks. But while the procedure is generally safe, there's one rare complication that often goes unnoticed, cardiac infections. It is important to understand the risks, warning signs, and preventive steps that can make a crucial difference in recovery and long-term heart health. According to a study in the journal Cardiovascular Revascularisation Medicine, coronary stent infections carry a significant risk, with reported in-hospital mortality rates reaching as high as 30.3%.

Can You Get an Infection After a Stent Procedure?

According to a study in JACC journal, Coronary stent infection (CSI) is an uncommon but serious complication following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), with an incidence reported between 0.3% and 6%. Despite its rarity, CSI carries a high mortality risk, reaching up to 40%. Clinical signs such as fever and chest pain typically emerge within days to weeks after the procedure, most often due to Staphylococcus species. Diagnosis relies on imaging studies, while management generally requires prolonged antibiotic therapy and, in many cases, surgical stent removal. However, when infections do occur, they can be serious.The most concerning type is infective endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart, or its valves. In some cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream during or after the procedure and attach to damaged heart tissue or implanted devices.Though stents themselves are not typically prone to infection, the overall cardiac environment can still be affected.

Also read: Blood Pressure: How Low Is Too Low? Study Reveals Target Range For A Healthy Heart

Why Do These Infections Happen?

Several factors can increase the risk of infection after a heart procedure:

Poorly controlled diabetes

Weakened immune system

Prolonged hospital stay

Existing infections elsewhere in the body

Poor hygiene or wound care after the procedure

Sometimes, bacteria may enter through the catheter insertion site, usually in the wrist or groin, and spread if not properly managed.

Warning Signs Patients Should Never Ignore

The tricky part about cardiac infections is that symptoms may not always be obvious at first. They can appear days or even weeks after the procedure. Here are some red flags to watch for:

Persistent fever or chills

Unusual fatigue or weakness

Chest pain that does not improve

Shortness of breath

Swelling, redness, or discharge at the catheter site

Irregular heartbeat

If you notice any of these symptoms, especially in combination, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

How Serious Can It Get?

Cardiac infections can escalate quickly if left untreated. Conditions like infective endocarditis can damage heart valves, disrupt blood flow, and even lead to life-threatening complications such as stroke or heart failure. However, early detection significantly improves outcomes. Most infections can be treated effectively with antibiotics if caught in time.

Who Is at Higher Risk?

While anyone undergoing angioplasty should stay alert, certain individuals need extra caution:

Elderly patients

People with pre-existing heart valve disease

Those with a history of infections

Patients with chronic illnesses like kidney disease

In some high-risk cases, doctors may recommend preventive antibiotics before or after certain procedures.

How To Reduce The Risk

The good news is that there are practical steps you can take to minimise your risk of infection after a stent procedure:

Follow Post-Procedure Care Strictly

Keep the catheter insertion site clean and dry. Follow all instructions given by your healthcare provider regarding dressing and hygiene. You need to monitor your health. Check for fever, swelling, or unusual symptoms regularly during recovery.

Also read: End-Stage Heart Disease: Cardiologists Share When A Heart Transplant Becomes The Only Lifeline

Take Medications As Prescribed

Do not skip antibiotics or blood thinners if they have been recommended.

Maintain Good Oral Hygiene

Surprisingly, poor dental health can increase the risk of bacteria entering the bloodstream and affecting the heart.

Attend Follow-Up Appointments

Regular check-ups help your doctor detect any early signs of complications.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Do not wait if something feels off. Seek immediate medical help if you experience:

High fever

Severe chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Signs of infection at the procedure site

Even mild symptoms should not be ignored, especially in the first few weeks after angioplasty. Cardiac infections after stent surgery are rare, but they are not impossible. Awareness is your best defence. Knowing what to watch for, understanding your risk, and acting quickly can prevent complications and ensure a smoother recovery. If you or a loved one has recently undergone angioplasty, staying informed and proactive is just as important as the procedure itself.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.