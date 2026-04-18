Do You Know About Cardiac Infections After Stent Surgery? What Patients Must Watch For

- Heart stent infections are rare but can have mortality rates up to 40 percent
- Symptoms include fever, chest pain, and signs at catheter insertion sites
- Risk factors include diabetes, immune weakness, and poor post-procedure care
Heart stent procedures have become routine, life-saving interventions for people with blocked arteries. Medically known as angioplasty, this treatment helps restore blood flow and reduce the risk of heart attacks. But while the procedure is generally safe, there's one rare complication that often goes unnoticed, cardiac infections. It is important to understand the risks, warning signs, and preventive steps that can make a crucial difference in recovery and long-term heart health. According to a study in the journal Cardiovascular Revascularisation Medicine, coronary stent infections carry a significant risk, with reported in-hospital mortality rates reaching as high as 30.3%.
Can You Get an Infection After a Stent Procedure?
According to a study in JACC journal, Coronary stent infection (CSI) is an uncommon but serious complication following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), with an incidence reported between 0.3% and 6%. Despite its rarity, CSI carries a high mortality risk, reaching up to 40%. Clinical signs such as fever and chest pain typically emerge within days to weeks after the procedure, most often due to Staphylococcus species. Diagnosis relies on imaging studies, while management generally requires prolonged antibiotic therapy and, in many cases, surgical stent removal. However, when infections do occur, they can be serious.The most concerning type is infective endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart, or its valves. In some cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream during or after the procedure and attach to damaged heart tissue or implanted devices.Though stents themselves are not typically prone to infection, the overall cardiac environment can still be affected.
Also read: Blood Pressure: How Low Is Too Low? Study Reveals Target Range For A Healthy Heart
Why Do These Infections Happen?
Several factors can increase the risk of infection after a heart procedure:
- Poorly controlled diabetes
- Weakened immune system
- Prolonged hospital stay
- Existing infections elsewhere in the body
- Poor hygiene or wound care after the procedure
Sometimes, bacteria may enter through the catheter insertion site, usually in the wrist or groin, and spread if not properly managed.
Warning Signs Patients Should Never Ignore
The tricky part about cardiac infections is that symptoms may not always be obvious at first. They can appear days or even weeks after the procedure. Here are some red flags to watch for:
- Persistent fever or chills
- Unusual fatigue or weakness
- Chest pain that does not improve
- Shortness of breath
- Swelling, redness, or discharge at the catheter site
- Irregular heartbeat
If you notice any of these symptoms, especially in combination, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.
How Serious Can It Get?
Cardiac infections can escalate quickly if left untreated. Conditions like infective endocarditis can damage heart valves, disrupt blood flow, and even lead to life-threatening complications such as stroke or heart failure. However, early detection significantly improves outcomes. Most infections can be treated effectively with antibiotics if caught in time.
Who Is at Higher Risk?
While anyone undergoing angioplasty should stay alert, certain individuals need extra caution:
- Elderly patients
- People with pre-existing heart valve disease
- Those with a history of infections
- Patients with chronic illnesses like kidney disease
In some high-risk cases, doctors may recommend preventive antibiotics before or after certain procedures.
How To Reduce The Risk
The good news is that there are practical steps you can take to minimise your risk of infection after a stent procedure:
Follow Post-Procedure Care Strictly
Keep the catheter insertion site clean and dry. Follow all instructions given by your healthcare provider regarding dressing and hygiene. You need to monitor your health. Check for fever, swelling, or unusual symptoms regularly during recovery.
Also read: End-Stage Heart Disease: Cardiologists Share When A Heart Transplant Becomes The Only Lifeline
Take Medications As Prescribed
Do not skip antibiotics or blood thinners if they have been recommended.
Maintain Good Oral Hygiene
Surprisingly, poor dental health can increase the risk of bacteria entering the bloodstream and affecting the heart.
Attend Follow-Up Appointments
Regular check-ups help your doctor detect any early signs of complications.
When Should You See a Doctor?
Do not wait if something feels off. Seek immediate medical help if you experience:
- High fever
- Severe chest pain
- Difficulty breathing
Signs of infection at the procedure site
Even mild symptoms should not be ignored, especially in the first few weeks after angioplasty. Cardiac infections after stent surgery are rare, but they are not impossible. Awareness is your best defence. Knowing what to watch for, understanding your risk, and acting quickly can prevent complications and ensure a smoother recovery. If you or a loved one has recently undergone angioplasty, staying informed and proactive is just as important as the procedure itself.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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