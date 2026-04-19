Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares 4 Most Underutilised Tests For Better Gut Health

Gut health has become a major focus in recent years. More people are now recognising its impact on digestion, immunity and even mental well-being. Despite the growing awareness, many common gut issues remain undiagnosed or misunderstood. This happens often because you are missing the right tests.

According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, several lesser-known but highly effective tests can offer deeper insights into your digestive health. He revealed four underutilised tests he relies on regularly to uncover hidden imbalances and provide a clearer path to accurate diagnosis. In a post shared on Instagram, Saurabh writes, "Most people never get these 4 gut tests - but they can change everything."

4 Most Underutilised Tests For Gut Health

1. Fecal Calprotectin

This is a non-invasive stool test used to detect intestinal inflammation, specifically distinguishing inflammatory bowel disease from irritable bowel syndrome. "Tells me if there's real inflammation in your gut - not just IBS," the doctor shares.

2. Celiac Disease Testing

While the tTG-IgA blood test is the standard first step for Celiac Disease, several advanced or niche tests are often underutilised. They help in particularly difficult cases or patients already on a gluten-free diet. "Miss this and you can struggle with bloating, fatigue and nutrient deficiencies for years," he adds.

3. H. pylori Breath Test

It is a highly accurate diagnostic tool used to detect active Helicobacter pylori infections. It works by measuring changes in carbon dioxide levels in your breath after you consume a urea-containing solution. According to the doctor, this test detects a bacteria linked to reflux, ulcers and even long-term stomach issues.

4. Pancreatic Elastase

This stool test is used to assess how well your pancreas is producing digestive enzymes. It specifically measures the concentration of elastase-1, a protein-digesting enzyme that remains stable as it passes through your digestive tract. "Tells me if you are actually digesting food properly - especially fats," the doctor claims.

You can't fix your gut if you don't know what's actually wrong. So, get these tests done to get an accurate diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.