Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares 4 Most Underutilised Tests For Better Gut Health

- Fecal Calprotectin test detects intestinal inflammation to distinguish IBD from IBS
- Celiac Disease testing includes advanced tests for difficult or gluten-free cases
- H. pylori Breath Test identifies active infection linked to ulcers and reflux
Gut health has become a major focus in recent years. More people are now recognising its impact on digestion, immunity and even mental well-being. Despite the growing awareness, many common gut issues remain undiagnosed or misunderstood. This happens often because you are missing the right tests.
According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, several lesser-known but highly effective tests can offer deeper insights into your digestive health. He revealed four underutilised tests he relies on regularly to uncover hidden imbalances and provide a clearer path to accurate diagnosis. In a post shared on Instagram, Saurabh writes, "Most people never get these 4 gut tests - but they can change everything."
4 Most Underutilised Tests For Gut Health
1. Fecal Calprotectin
This is a non-invasive stool test used to detect intestinal inflammation, specifically distinguishing inflammatory bowel disease from irritable bowel syndrome. "Tells me if there's real inflammation in your gut - not just IBS," the doctor shares.
2. Celiac Disease Testing
While the tTG-IgA blood test is the standard first step for Celiac Disease, several advanced or niche tests are often underutilised. They help in particularly difficult cases or patients already on a gluten-free diet. "Miss this and you can struggle with bloating, fatigue and nutrient deficiencies for years," he adds.
3. H. pylori Breath Test
It is a highly accurate diagnostic tool used to detect active Helicobacter pylori infections. It works by measuring changes in carbon dioxide levels in your breath after you consume a urea-containing solution. According to the doctor, this test detects a bacteria linked to reflux, ulcers and even long-term stomach issues.
4. Pancreatic Elastase
This stool test is used to assess how well your pancreas is producing digestive enzymes. It specifically measures the concentration of elastase-1, a protein-digesting enzyme that remains stable as it passes through your digestive tract. "Tells me if you are actually digesting food properly - especially fats," the doctor claims.
You can't fix your gut if you don't know what's actually wrong. So, get these tests done to get an accurate diagnosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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