Why A Gastroenterologist Recommends 'Imli Paani' To Prevent Post-Lunch Heat Sluggishness

The combination of heat, along with heavy meals, tends to slow down the digestive process. Post-lunch heat sluggishness can cause blood flow shifts, which can make you feel like you have less energy. When this is combined with mild dehydration, fatigue or tiredness the problem can worsen further. The soaring summer temperatures in India are a common issue that impacts a lot of people, and they need to actively introduce hydrating liquids to remedy this issue. One such potent summer drink is imli, or tamarind water.

Research published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Technology suggests that tamarind water is beneficial, as well as various parts of the tamarind tree, including its seeds, roots, leaves, bark, and fruits, which have been widely used in traditional medicine in both India and Africa.

What Is Imli Paani And Why Is It Popular?

Imli paani is prepared using tamarind and soaking it in water to extract its beneficial properties. The traditional Indian cooling drink is made with tamarind pulp specifically, and certain spices such as jeera and black salt are added to improve its flavour and nutritional profile. The drink has a tangy taste and digestive properties that make it an ideal drink to combat post-lunch sluggishness.

Gastroenterologist Explains Why Imli Paani Helps

Dr Ramesh Garg, Senior Director and HOD, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, "Tamarind water can stimulate digestion and bile release, which helps with bloating or heaviness after meals."

Here are the key reasons why consuming tamarind water can improve post-lunch heat sluggishness:

It boosts digestion, as tamarind contains natural acids that stimulate digestive enzymes.

Prevents bloating as it helps break down heavy meals easily.

Improves hydration, as it has a high water and electrolyte content.

Balanced heat has a cooling effect on the body that could benefit how your body functions.

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Imli Paani Benefits For Post-Lunch Sluggishness

Research published in the International Journal of Unani and Integrative Medicine explains that consuming tamarind water is beneficial for post-lunch sluggishness as it can:

Reduces heaviness after meals, which can cause discomfort.

Helps avoid afternoon fatigue, which is a common issue that people's gut tends to experience in summer months.

Keeps the gut active as it helps make it better for the gut microbiota composition.

Supports electrolyte balance that is reduced when extreme heat is present in the environment.

How To Make Imli Paani At Home

You need to avoid consuming packaged tamarind water, as the chemical composition of its compounds changes. Especially because the impact on your gut can differ, with excessive damage that it may cause if consumed for a prolonged time. The addition of additive, synthetic food colours and flavour enhancers on the food label needs to be read, and you should preferably make imli paani at home by following these steps:

Soak tamarind pulp

Mix it with filtered drinking water.

You can also add:

Roasted cumin powder, which improves the digestive profile of the drink.

Black salt can make the gut lining absorb the properties faster.

Mint (optional), which makes the drink fresher, and it can filter out toxins better.

To keep the tamarind preparation light, you need to avoid excess sugar in it, as its absorption level differs.

Also Read: Can Eating Kharbuja or Muskmelon Fix Your Metabolism? Here Is How Its 90% Water Aids In Weight Loss

Who Should Be Careful?

People need to be careful about consuming tamarind water if they happen to be diagnosed with medical conditions that can get worse or be triggered. Those dealing with the problem of severe acidity and sensitive stomachs need to be careful when consuming tamarind water.

You need to avoid excessive intake to avoid dealing with the potential side effects.

This can also happen if the concentration of tamarind pulp is too high in the drink.

Expert Tips To Prevent Post-Lunch Sluggishness

Dr Ramesh Garg explains how you can combat post-lunch sluggishness; here is what you need to do:

Eat lighter meals so that your digestive system can slowly release energy.

Stay hydrated to make sure that the body functions optimally in the heat.

Include probiotics, as your gut needs help to metabolise the food it ingests.

Walk after meals to make sure the food is properly digested in the stomach.

Note: Tamarind water can cause interference with certain medications if too much is consumed. So, regulating your dose is important.

Imli paani benefits go beyond taste, as this desi drink may help improve digestion, hydration, and energy levels during hot weather. To combat post-lunch heat sluggishness, you need to consult a nutritionist for the right dose and the time at which you should consume it. Everybody has a different absorption rate, which can impact results.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.