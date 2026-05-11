The 'Desi' Protein Shake: Why A Gastroenterologist Prefers Jau Sattu Over Processed Whey Protein

When it comes to making sure your protein levels are ideal for your day-to-day functioning, many people tend to gravitate towards whey protein. But sudden high-protein introduction to the diet can lead to stomach issues. From bloating, acidity, or general gastric upset, people need to consume something that could benefit their gut while making sure their protein levels are ideal. This is where drinking jau sattu could prove useful, as the Indian gut microbiome is suited to consume and absorb the nutrients present in the protein-rich drink.

But knowing the quantity that you need to consume to feel its beneficial effects is needed. Everyday protein options for Indians that could be easily absorbed by the gut are researched in the International Research Journal of Ayurveda and Yoga. On the other hand, jau, or barley, and its multiple properties - research published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research pinpoints exactly how it supplies phytochemicals.

What Is Jau Sattu?

The powdered mixture is prepared from grinding roasted barley and gram flour. It is traditionally consumed in North India, as it is naturally rich in certain aspects that make it better for everyday protein. Namely, it contains plant protein, soluble fibre, and slow release of carbohydrates that make it a must-have summer drink.

This drink is specially consumed by day labourers, farmers, and high-intensity lifestyle individuals who need high energy levels as well as ample protein to function.

Why A Gut Specialist Favours Jau Sattu

Dr Sambit Kumar Bhuyan, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, explains why jau sattu should be consumed over processed whey protein: "Sattu is rich in fibre, which helps regulate bowel movement and improves overall digestive health. Regular consumption can prevent bloating and constipation."

On the other hand, the Nutrients journal suggests that consuming a source of protein after resistance exercise is important to maximise muscle protein synthesis and net protein balance. But how much of it is absorbed and effectively metabolised by the body can vary.

Jau sattu is easier to digest than animal-based or ultra-processed protein, as the gut needs active support to properly absorb it.

Supports gut motility, as it could help improve the way the gut metabolises the high-protein liquid.

Lowers risk of bloating, reflux, and constipation, which can occur when protein deficiencies and too much heat are present.

It acts as a prebiotic food, as the gut needs enough facilitation to break down the nutrient-dense drink effectively.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains Why Eating Cucumber At Night Can Cause Indigestion

Whey Protein vs Jau Sattu

The popular whey protein and jau sattu are compared, and then their individual properties need to be looked at. The specific quantity and how and when the jau sattu drink needs to be consumed need to be assessed:

Digestibility is a major factor that decides which drink should be consumed daily, as your body should be able to digest it.

Additives and sweeteners can defeat the health benefits of the high-protein drink.

Lactose sensitivity is also a factor that could influence whether you should consume whey protein or jau sattu drinks.

The probiotic-rich drink can reduce acidity and benefit the gut microbiome with beneficial bacterial strains.

It should be ideally consumed post-workout for maximum health impact.

Who Benefits Most From Switching To Jau Sattu?

Jau sattu should be the preferred choice for people who have certain medical conditions after a thorough medical consultation for their medical history.

People with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), acidity, and those with a fatty liver could benefit.

Middle-aged and elderly people could improve their overall health if jau sattu is introduced safely into their diet.

Sedentary or lightly active adults could benefit from drinking jau sattu regularly, but regulating its dose is important.

Summer hydration seekers can improve from consuming jau sattu, as it provides ultimate hydration from within.

Also Read: Can Drinking Turmeric Water Every Morning Control High Blood Pressure? Expert Explains

Nutrition Profile of Jau Sattu

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have established dietary guidelines that suggest consuming enough protein daily for adequate energy levels.

Protein (moderate but adequate for daily needs), as jau is a whole grain that is nutrient-dense.

Fibre benefits the gut and cholesterol levels as it contains high beta-glucan fibre.

Low glycaemic response as the body raises blood sugar slowly.

Keeps you full for longer, as it can raise the nutritional profile of protein drinks.

How To Make A Gut-Friendly Jau Sattu Protein Drink

To make the jau sattu protein drink even more gut-friendly, you need to know the following:

Combine jau sattu with water or buttermilk to make sure it is soothing.

You can even add jeera, lemon, and salt to maximise the flavour and digestive impact.

The best time to consume it is from morning to late morning and early afternoon, but the exact time should depend on your bodily needs.

Note: For the exact dose of jau sattu that your body needs, a nutritionist needs to advise the exact dose based on your nutritional requirements.

Is Whey Protein Bad?

Plant-based whey protein that is not ultra-processed can benefit your body to a certain level. But it can prove harmful if too much is eaten without processing.

This gets even worse when flavoured variants are consumed by those who have poor gut health.

Not all protein needs to come from a scoop, as jau sattu, as part of an Indian diet, could prove best for the Indian gut. Choosing indigenous and gut-friendly options is needed to balance fitness goals along with digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.