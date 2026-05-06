Can Drinking Turmeric Water Every Morning Control High Blood Pressure? Expert Explains

Turmeric has long been valued in traditional medicine, but in recent years, it has also gained attention in modern science for its potential role in heart health. With rising cases of hypertension, many people are turning to simple home remedies like turmeric water, hoping for a natural solution. But how effective is it really? Can a daily glass of turmeric water make a meaningful difference to blood pressure levels, or is it just another trend? According to Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, turmeric's active compound, curcumin, does show promising health benefits, but with important limitations.

What Science Says About Turmeric And Blood Pressure

A study in a journal Preventive Nutrition and Food Science indicates that turmeric water (specifically the active compound curcumin) can help manage high blood pressure (hypertension) as a complementary approach. Scientific studies, including meta-analyses, suggest that consistent, long-term consumption of curcumin can provide a modest but significant reduction in systolic blood pressure, particularly in individuals with prediabetes, diabetes, or existing hypertension.

Also read: The Silent Signs Of Hypertension You Are Probably Ignoring In Your 30s

Curcumin, the key bioactive compound in turmeric, has been widely studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These effects are particularly relevant because chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are known contributors to high blood pressure. Research suggests that curcumin may help in:

Reducing inflammation: Persistent inflammation can damage blood vessels and contribute to hypertension

Improving blood vessel function: Curcumin may help arteries relax, improving circulation

Combating oxidative stress: Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals that can harm cardiovascular health

According to a study in European Medical Journal, regular turmeric supplementation, particularly at doses over 1 gram daily, may lead to modest reductions in systolic (roughly -2 to -3.4 mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure, especially in individuals with diabetes, prediabetes, or those at risk of cardiovascular disease. These effects are generally observed over 8-12 weeks, likely due to enhanced antioxidant capacity and improved vascular function

The Catch: Why Turmeric Water Isn't A Magic Fix

While these findings sound encouraging, experts caution against overestimating the impact of turmeric water alone. Dr Aggarwal explains that one of the biggest challenges is absorption. Curcumin is not easily absorbed by the body on its own. Adding black pepper, which contains piperine, can significantly enhance its bioavailability, but even then, turmeric water contains relatively low amounts compared to concentrated supplements. There are a few key limitations to keep in mind:

Turmeric water has low curcumin concentration

Effects on blood pressure are mild, not dramatic

Scientific evidence, though promising, is not strong enough to consider it a primary treatment

It cannot replace prescribed medications for hypertension

Where It Fits In Your Daily Routine

Rather than viewing turmeric water as a cure, it's better to see it as a supportive lifestyle habit. When combined with other healthy practices, it may contribute to overall cardiovascular wellness. Dr Aggarwal emphasises that managing high blood pressure requires a holistic approach, including:

A balanced, low-sodium diet

Regular physical activity

Maintaining a healthy weight

Stress management

Adequate sleep

Adherence to prescribed medications

In this broader context, turmeric water can act as a small but positive addition.

Is It Safe To Drink Daily?

For most people, drinking turmeric water in moderate amounts is generally safe. However, those with certain conditions, such as gallbladder disease or those on blood-thinning medications, should consult a doctor before making it a daily habit. Also, excessive intake may cause digestive discomfort in some individuals, so moderation is key. Turmeric water may offer mild supportive benefits for blood pressure due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, it is not a standalone treatment for hypertension.

Also read: Can Turmeric Help Control Blood Pressure In Type 2 Diabetes? New Study Says Yes

As Dr Anurag Aggarwal highlights, "Turmeric water is a healthy habit with potential benefits, but it should always complement, not replace, proper medical care and lifestyle changes." In simple terms, it can be a helpful addition to your routine, but your heart's health depends much more than just what's in your morning glass.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.