10 Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For Arthritis Symptoms

Arthritis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling, and decreased mobility. It encompasses various forms, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Consuming anti-inflammatory summer foods can help reduce arthritis symptoms by targeting the underlying inflammation. Some nutrients work to lower inflammatory markers, decrease oxidative stress, and support overall joint health, thereby alleviating pain and improving joint function. Read on as we share some foods you can add to your summer diet to reduce arthritis symptoms. Including these foods in a balanced diet can be an effective strategy to manage and reduce arthritis symptoms naturally.

Anti-inflammatory summer foods to reduce arthritis symptoms:

1. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Eat them fresh as a snack, add them to smoothies, sprinkle on yogurt or oatmeal, or include them in salads.

2. Cherries

Cherries contain anthocyanins, which have been shown to lower inflammatory markers and reduce gout attacks. Enjoy fresh cherries as a snack, drink tart cherry juice, or add dried cherries to salads and desserts.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are high in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and K, and polyphenols that reduce inflammation and support joint health. Include them in salads, smoothies, or lightly sauté them with olive oil and garlic.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, especially when cooked. Eat fresh tomatoes in salads, enjoy tomato-based sauces, or roast them with olive oil.

5. Bell peppers

Bell peppers, especially red ones, are high in vitamins A and C, and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation. Eat them raw in salads, grill or roast them, or use them in stir-fries.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil contains oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory properties similar to ibuprofen. Use extra virgin olive oil for salad dressings, drizzle over vegetables, or use it as a cooking oil.

7. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have strong anti-inflammatory effects and help reduce joint pain and stiffness. Grill or bake the fish, add to salads, or use canned versions in sandwiches or salads.

8. Nuts

Nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and pistachios are packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce inflammation. Eat a handful of nuts as a snack, add to salads or yogurt, or use nut butters in smoothies or on whole grain toast.

9. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that can reduce arthritis symptoms. Add turmeric to curries, soups, or smoothies. Pair it with black pepper to enhance absorption.

10. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerols, which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain and improve joint function. Use fresh ginger in teas, add to stir-fries and smoothies, or use powdered ginger in cooking and baking.

Incorporating these anti-inflammatory foods into your diet can help manage arthritis symptoms effectively. For best results, focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods and sugars that can exacerbate inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.