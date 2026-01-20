Sattu, or roasted gram flour, when dissolved with water, becomes a high-protein drink that boosts energy levels. A traditional Indian health drink with origins in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, it is now gaining popularity as a modern health beverage. While there are ready-made packs available for this drink, people can also easily prepare it at home by roasting chickpeas in a deep dish and cooling it before grinding it into a fine powder. Sattu has a rich history, where it was first made as an affordable energy booster for travellers and daily labourers. Another reason why it is widely used is that people can easily carry it in a packet and mix it in drinking water to create it on the spot. The core benefit behind drinking it lies in its rich nutritional profile that nourishes the body with protein, fibre, iron, and magnesium, and it slowly releases energy, which makes it have a low glycaemic index. There are the certain health benefits it can offer and how you should be consuming it safely depends on its quality and exact quantity of it present in healthy foods.

8 Health Benefits Of Drinking Sattu Or Roasted Gram Flour

1. Boosts Energy And Stamina

The modern lifestyle has taken a toll on daily energy levels and the stamina required for daily optimum functioning. To safely boost it, drinking roasted gram flour mixed in water could be the answer to enhanced energy and stamina. Modern nutritional studies, such as the Journal of Food Quality (2023), state that around 20-25 g per 100 g of roasted gram flour can aid muscle repair and growth. People with sedentary work could benefit from drinking daily, but physical activity is required for high nutrient absorption. As well as people who are actively training for marathons or have personal goals for achieving and improving muscle strength, and increasing gains safely can greatly benefit from drinking a roasted gram flour drink. The timing will depend on their daily routine, and for maximum impact, a deep analysis of their nutritional intake should be performed so the balance is maintained.

2. Supports Digestive Health

A properly maintained digestive system is the cornerstone of ensuring your body is functioning at an optimum level. As per the Journal of Food Quality(2023), the digestive system is responsible for effectively breaking down the food ingested daily, the balance of enzymes and good bacteria that needs daily maintenance. One such drink that can act as a prebiotic is roasted gram flour, when a small quantity of it is dissolved in water. The nutritional value of the drink helps in improving gut function, regulating bowel movements, and reducing reliance on consuming invasive diagnostic foods.

3. Helps Regulate Blood Sugar

As India deals with a high number of cases of diabetes and prediabetes, there are uncontrolled blood sugar levels that need to be effectively managed. A dietary addition that helps with this to a certain extent is the roasted gram flour drink. But it is important to note that effectively tackling blood sugar regulation can only be possible through completely syncing meal times to the body's internal clock. So, roasted gram flour has a low glycaemic index and high fibre and protein content, which slows glucose absorption and prevents spikes. This is due to the resistant starch and protein present in sattu as mentioned in the Journal of Food Science and Technology.

4. Aids In Weight Management

Weight management remains a core health concern which plagues the majority of the Indian population. According to the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), about 24% of women aged 15 to 49 are overweight or obese. And 23% of men aged 15 to 49 fall into the same category, seeking natural weight loss solutions at the top of the list, but their efficacy varies. As every human body is different, so is their effective weight management. Drinking roasted gram flour daily could aid in effective weight management if the body's nutrient absorption rate is in balance. Only then can people effectively reap the natural health benefits of this health drink.

5. Improves Hydration And Cooling

Maintaining proper hydration and a balanced body temperature all season round is the way to ensure healthy body functioning. As the human body is 60% water, consuming hydrating foods, drinking hydrating drinks, and replenishing liquids is vital. One such hydrating drink that can be consumed in any season is sattu, as the roasted gram flour is combined with drinking water to prepare before consumption. Sattu is traditionally consumed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand as a summer drink to beat the heat. But did you know that it can also be consumed in winter, but changing its form is necessary. For getting the maximum health benefits, people can add roasted gram flour in warm preparations like parathas and laddoos or mix it with milk as per the Archives of Current Research International.

6. Rich In Plant-Based Protein

Sattu is a rich plant-based protein source that can effectively nourish the body when consumed in a moderate dose. According to the Journal of Food Quality (2023), roasted gram flour contains 20 to 25 g of protein per 100 g, which can be balanced according to individual body weight and daily requirements based on activity levels. The Indian Council of Medical Research recommends that adults in India should eat about 0.83 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

And the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN, 2020) has documented that Indians consume only 50% of the recommended protein daily, relying heavily on cereals. Most of the cereals on the market are heavily processed, which lowers their protein-providing capabilities. This is why most people are returning to traditional superfoods to manage their protein levels.

7. Supports Heart Health

Sattu can effectively lower bad cholesterol, improve how the body processes food into energy and be a source of essential nutrients for overall heart health. The micronutrients in roasted gram flour can nourish the body with potassium, magnesium and iron that lower heart risk factors. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory property of this chickpea-based food can effectively lower systemic inflammation that leads to heart issues as documented in the Journal of Food Quality, 2023.

8. Affordable And Accessible Nutrition

Sattu is making a comeback as the go-to superfood for its health benefits, as it is readily available and not as expensive as other foods on the market. The simple at-home sattu drink that involves roasting chickpeas in a deep vessel and cooling and grinding them to make a powder could change the body's internal functioning. But only when it is consumed moderately as part of a balanced and nutritious diet.

How To Consume Sattu

Sattu has come far from being a traditional superfood to become a healthy alternative and also become a natural supplement that can be taken daily. Here are some ways to consume sattu easily:

To prepare special dishes like sherbet, paratha or laddoo. This varies based on season and daily requirements.

The best time to drink a sattu drink is to consume it on an empty stomach or as part of breakfast, alongside a meal, but make sure to balance the high-protein intake.

It can also be added to smoothies and protein shakes and become a part of the diabetic diet based on medical guidance.

Risks and Considerations Involved With Sattu

As sattu is a natural remedy, there are certain risks and considerations involved with it.

Overconsumption of sattu can lead to gastric discomfort or bloating as it has strong digestive abilities.

Some people may inherently be allergic to chickpeas, so they should avoid consumption.

The most important risk involved with sattu consumption is adulteration, as it can lead to side effects upon regular consumption.

Sattu is a bridge between tradition and modern nutritional science that needs to be made a part of the daily diet. But be aware of the risks and follow the approach based on medical advice.

