Replace Soft Drinks With Sattu Sharbat This Summer, Here's Why

During summer, you must be looking for the ultimate hydrating drink that can keep you cool. The market is loaded with plenty of such options that are ready to consume. However, these ready-to-drink options might not be the healthiest choice to make. From colas to packed juices you will find numerous options that are loaded with unwanted calories, added sugar, artificial colours, preservatives and much more. Overconsumption of such drinks can increase the risk of several health conditions as well as contribute to weight gain. Therefore, it is wise to choose options that are refreshing as well as nourishing to your body. Here, we have one such highly nutritious drink that can help you beat the heat effectively. Read on to know more.

Sattu sharbat health benefits

Sattu sharbat is a traditional Indian drink that can offer multiple health benefits to your overall health. Sattu is made from roasted, powdered chana. This powder is then used to prepare drinks and many food items. Here are some notable health benefits of consuming sattu:

1. Vegan protein

Sattu is a great source of vegan protein. Adding enough protein to diet can help build muscles, assist with weight loss, boost metabolism and support muscle growth. You can drink sattu sharbat in summer or prepare different food items to boost your protein intake.

2. Rich in iron

Not just protein, sattu is also a great source of iron. Drinking sattu sharbat can help reduce the risk of anaemia.

Along with protein and iron, sattu can also offer you magnesium, calcium, fibre and zinc.

Sattu is a great source of iron

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keeps digestion health

Sattu is a good source of fibre which can help regulate bowel movement. Consuming enough fibre helps prevent constipation by adding bulk to the stool.

4. Good for diabetics

People with diabetes can also enjoy this summer drink guilt-free. Sattu has a low glycemic index which means it does not contribute to blood sugar spikes.

5. Keeps you cool

Sattu leaves a cooling effect on your body. During the hot summer days, have a sattu drink to eliminate body heat.

Sattu powder is easily available in the market. You can mix this with water and add some salt and lemon to enhance the taste.

