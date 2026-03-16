Can Eating Kharbuja or Muskmelon Fix Your Metabolism? Here Is How Its 90% Water Aids In Weight Loss

Globally, 2.5 billion people struggle with their weight, out of which 135 million adults in India remain affected as per the World Obesity Statistics. This makes effective weight management a public health concern of great proportions, and focusing primarily on the diet is where people can start addressing their weight issues. When it comes to weight loss, the individual's metabolism is important, as the body's ability to break down food into energy plays a great role in how much weight the individual can lose or put on. The general healthy advice for people seeking weight loss involves the inclusion of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet. On a micro level, people who are actively seeking weight loss need to actively understand which fruits can help them aid in their weight loss efforts. This is where muskmelon, or kharbuja, can prove helpful.

The hydrating low-calorie fruit has 90% water content, which makes it hydrating and nutrient-dense. It can be eaten chilled or at room temperature and can even be blended into a tropical drink. But science even says that the nutritional profile of muskmelon can actively help with weight loss.

Nutritional Profile Of Muskmelon

Due to increasing heat exposure that fluctuates in summers from a rise in global warming and climate change, the importance of eating right is vital for sustenance. In order to deal with abnormal temperatures in summers, especially in tropical areas, the nutrient profile of muskmelons can help you to a certain extent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), people can benefit from eating muskmelons, as they contain the following nutrients per 100 gm. Different varieties of muskmelons may have different nutritional benefits:

The low caloric value of muskmelons, alongside the 90% water content, can boost metabolism that becomes sluggish in summer.

How Muskmelon Supports Metabolism

The research published in the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research highlights that muskmelon consumption plays an active role in offering hydration. As the body becomes hydrated by ample consumption of similar fruits and vegetables, so does the body's ability to increase its metabolism.

In addition, the fibre content in it actively makes digestion easier and improves overall gut function. Not only does musk melon have these benefits, but it also has natural sugars that can provide energy without spiking blood sugar.

Also Read: Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration In Summers?

Muskmelon slices

Photo Credit: Freepik

Muskmelon And Weight Loss

Muskmelon consumption plays an active role in effective weight loss, as it can offer respite from dehydration and replenish water and electrolytes, whose loss is significant in summers. This has been highlighted in the research published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Review and Research, and also has the following properties as per other research published in the Nutritional Composition of Fruits and Vegetables:

It is low in calories, which makes it improve the feeling of fullness or satiety without excess.

With plenty of water and fibre, it can reduce cravings and make for a great summer snacking option in between meals for satisfying cravings.

Muskmelons are an ideal mid-morning or evening snack to increase energy levels, and they are a healthy choice as they function as an energy booster.

Practical Ways To Add Muskmelon To Your Diet

Muskmelons are a versatile summer fruit that can be consumed in a variety of ways, and they can be eaten as:

A part of fresh fruit bowls to balance the nutritional density of the entire fruit bowl and get the maximum health benefits, as eating a variety can offer taste variety.

Make muskmelons a part of tropical smoothies and detox drinks.

Muskmelon salads with mint and lemon are an easy way to consume the fruit.

Note: People with diabetes should be careful about consuming too many muskmelons in a single sitting, as it can cause issues.

Also Read: Stem Cell Therapy Breakthrough: Type 2 Diabetes Reversed In Historic Case In China

Side Effects Of Eating Muskmelons

Gastric issues like bloating, diarrhoea, or gas can be experienced if you eat too many muskmelons in a single sitting.

Don't eat muskmelons close to bedtime, as you may run the risk of overhydration, especially if you have bladder control or urinary issues.

Some people can be allergic to muskmelons; they can even cause itching in the mouth or throat.

Muskmelon has an active role to play in metabolism and, consequently, weight loss. By making it a part of your everyday diet, you can reap the weight-loss-specific health benefits and hydrate yourself at the same time. While muskmelon consumption can certainly help, people need to consider their overall diet, as a single fruit addition can't lead to weight loss; when it is a part of a holistic approach, only then can weight loss be achieved.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.