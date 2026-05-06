A Nutritionist Explains Why Eating Red Onions In Summer Meals May Help The Body Cope With Loo And Heatstroke

Red onions are normally eaten as an accompaniment to summer meals. But have you ever wondered if the accompaniment can prevent two common issues that have serious health consequences when you are exposed to it? These issues are "loo" or heat exhaustion and heatstroke that cause excessive sweating, headache, dizziness, nausea, faster heart rate, confusion, skin redness, and many more serious symptoms. Research published in the Molecules journal suggests consuming red onions with summer meals, as they contain proteins, phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and antioxidants that help reduce the possible heat stress inflicted on the body. This is not all; there are various beneficial properties that are locked in the red onion that can benefit your body's ability to counter the rising heat stress.

Why Red Onions Are Considered A Summer Superfood

Red onions are considered a summer superfood, as they contain several properties that make them the go-to summer choice. As per extensive research published in the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation, red onions have a high dose of water content and electrolytes that can supplement the water loss that occurs from staying out in the sun for too long.

It also plays an active role in digestion during a heatwave, as the gut tends to suffer the most when temperatures rise.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explicitly links onions to cooling and gut relief during summer where she says, ""Red onions can be had raw with meals and help with bloating and gut bacteria diversity."

Red onions have several health benefits that make them a go-to summer food staple.

How Red Onions Help Prevent Dehydration

Research published in the Food Bioscience journal highlights that quercetin, which is present in red onions, can help prevent dehydration when eaten in a moderate dose daily. Along with this beneficial compound, it also contains:

Natural salts and minerals, which support the loss of water and electrolytes that is common in extreme heat.

Red onions also help stimulate thirst and saliva, which can remedy a sluggish digestive system.

Support fluid balance, which gets disrupted when the body is struggling to maintain its core temperature.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Can Red Onions Help Prevent Heatstroke?

Red onions are a functional food, which means that they can lower the severity of the symptoms that happen during heatstroke. Research published in the Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences details that red onions can benefit the body that is suffering from heat stress. But the overall protocol needs to be followed to prevent a possible heatstroke by initiating the natural cooling methods and hydration methods. It can also help improve the following through its nutritional profile:

Blood circulation improvement can be seen when red onions are eaten consistently as part of the diet for a long period.

Their antioxidant role is significant, as their ample presence lowers the oxidative stress that is caused by multiple heat-induced factors.

Note: Red onion consumption is a supportive measure, not a cure for heatstroke.

Red onions when eaten in moderation can help cool the body

Photo Credit: Pexels

Best Ways To Eat Red Onions In Summer

Red onions should be eaten in summer in various ways to make sure your palate isn't bored. You can consume them in the following manner:

Raw with meals, but make sure that they are not given to people who have pre-existing medical conditions related to the pancreas.

Onion-curd combinations are an ideal cooling addition, as they can offer probiotics while lending a healthy dose of anti-inflammatory benefits.

Salads, chutneys, and soaked onion practices are preferred for those who want variety in the way they want red onions to be a part of their summer diet.

Also Read: Watermelon Whole vs Juice: Which One Can Keep Your Blood Sugar Stable?

Who Should Be Careful?

There is a certain group of people who need to be careful of consuming red onions, as they can trigger acidity or cause side effects:

People with acid reflux should avoid eating them, as they can secrete more acid when eaten raw.

IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) or those who are sensitive to onion consumption should be careful.

You need to consume only a small quantity consistently to feel the impact.

Red onions are a summer dietary addition that can support the heat-inducing condition side effects to a certain extent. The key to tackling heat exhaustion, or 'loo', and heatstroke is to practise eating holistic meals along with hydration to ensure you don't suffer from the side effects.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.