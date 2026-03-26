PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Victims Of Andhra Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the grieving families.

At least 14 people were burnt alive, and 15 others were injured as a private travel bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the statement further read.

The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2026

The accident occurred near Rayavaram around 6.30 a.m. when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

There were 35 passengers in the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels at the time of the collision. Fifteen passengers were injured. They were shifted to the government hospital at Markapuram.

The death count is likely to go up as the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

The victims and injured include women and children. Ten passengers had managed to get off the bus immediately after the fire broke out.

The bus was coming to Pamuru in Prakasam district from Hyderabad. The victims were residents of Kanigiri and Pamuru. The tipper was heading to Markapuram from Chimakurthy with a concrete load.

On receipt of information, police and firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief. Three fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the bus accident. He spoke to officials and enquired about the mishap. He directed district authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

మార్కాపురం జిల్లా, రాయవరం సమీపంలో జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంపై గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. టిప్పర్-ప్రైవేట్ ట్రావెల్స్ బస్సు ఢీకొన్న ఘటనలో బస్సులోని పలువురు ప్రయాణికులు సజీవ దహనం కావడంపై తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. అధికారులతో మాట్లాడి… — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) March 26, 2026

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a thorough probe into the accident and submit a report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)