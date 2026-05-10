"Society More Powerful Than Government": PM Modi At Art Of Living Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, where he inaugurated the newly-built Dhyan Mandir and launched several other initiatives in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Addressing a large gathering at the event, the Prime Minister spoke about spirituality, public participation in nation-building, environmental protection and the role of youth in shaping a developed India.

Referring to the remarks made earlier by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, PM Modi said, "Just now, Gurudev has said many things. You must be thinking that he was praising me, but I was thinking that he was giving me work to do. He has rightly said that no one can thank me. I am yours, I have come here among you all, and for you all and where I am today is also because of you."

This afternoon, took part in the 45th anniversary celebrations of Art of Living and also inaugurated the Dhyan Mandir. My compliments to all those associated with Art of Living for their rich service to society, which is clearly reflected in their various initiatives.… pic.twitter.com/vY79ziBzFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Speaking about the inauguration of the Dhyan Mandir, the Prime Minister said the initiative reflected the spirit of service and collective welfare.

"Today, the grand and divine 'Dhyan Mandir' has been inaugurated. When intentions are clear, and work is done with a spirit of service, every effort yields positive results. Whatever else may happen or not, we are all under the umbrella of the lotus. With the blessings of Gurudev, this lotus will take the country to new heights," PM Modi said.

Highlighting Bengaluru's contribution to both technology and spirituality, the Prime Minister said the city had played an important role in strengthening India's cultural and spiritual identity globally.

"The atmosphere of Bengaluru is something truly special. This city is known for software and services. But it has also given new heights to India's cultural identity, spirituality, and spiritual consciousness. Yoga, meditation, and Pranayama have been integral parts of India's cultural heritage. Today, people from across the world are inspired by this spiritual heritage. With this inspiration, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had laid a seed of The Art of Living. Today, it has grown into a tree, which is motivating people across the world," he added.

Emphasising India's diversity and cultural unity, the Prime Minister said the essence that binds the country together is the spirit of living for others.

"So many languages, so many traditions, different customs, and different ways of worship. When we look at all this, a natural question arises: What is the core element that connects all this beautiful diversity? The answer is: living not for oneself, but for others," PM Modi said.

"Many spiritual movements have ultimately expressed themselves through the service of humanity. I am happy that in every effort of the Art of Living, this spirit of service is clearly reflected," he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed that public participation is essential for the success of any campaign or mission undertaken for national development.

"I have always believed that society is more powerful than politics and even governments. And any government can succeed only when society itself actively participates in nation-building," he said.

Praising the various welfare and development activities undertaken by The Art of Living Foundation, PM Modi said the organisation had adopted a holistic approach in several sectors.

"You all have given great importance to a holistic approach in development-related programs. Whether it is the tree plantation campaign, rural smart village centres, programs to empower women and tribal communities, or initiatives to improve the mental well-being of prisoners, all these efforts contribute significantly to the country's and society's development journey," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the contribution of India's youth in driving innovation and economic growth, while linking it to the importance of spiritual and mental well-being.

"Today, every day witnesses significant changes; innovations and new opportunities. India is not only a partner in this process but also a leader in several sectors," he said, praising India's strides in digital, infrastructure, space and startup sectors.

"Viksit Bharat will be built by such youth who are mentally calm, socially responsible, and sensitive towards society. For this, spiritual well-being, mental health, yoga, and meditation, your important activities and other organisations working in this field all play a very important role," he added.

Urging social and spiritual organisations to take a larger role in nation-building, the Prime Minister said collective efforts were needed for the country's holistic development.

"You are all fulfilling your duties towards the nation and society very well. But whenever I come among you, I cannot stop myself from making some request... For the holistic development of India, collective efforts are required at multiple levels. Organisations like The Art of Living can play an even more important role and, with greater strength, become guardians of this transformation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for environmental conservation and expressed hope that The Art of Living can take initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to a wider level by giving it strength.

Concluding his address, PM Modi expressed confidence that the organisation would continue expanding its outreach and social initiatives in the years ahead.

"I believe that in the coming days, all of you will continue to do what you have always been doing. You have expanded and developed various aspects of the Art of Living. You will give greater priority to connecting a larger section of society," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)