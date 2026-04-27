"Will Return For Oath-Taking Ceremony": PM Modi Predicts BJP's Win In Bengal Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls, asserting that he would return to the state for the oath-taking ceremony after results are announced on May 4.

Addressing a poll rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of presiding over 'syndicate raj', political violence and economic decline.

"The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I have to come again during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4," PM Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Invoking the historical significance of Barrackpore, the prime minister said the land had played a key role in India's first war of Independence in 1857 and was now preparing the ground for political change in West Bengal.

PM Modi said West Bengal's progress was essential for India's overall development and stressed that the rise of the eastern region was crucial for the country's future.

"My destiny and responsibility are to serve, secure and save West Bengal," he said.

Drawing parallels with recent BJP gains in neighbouring states, PM Modi said, "After Odisha and Bihar, the lotus will bloom in West Bengal too this time." He alleged that the TMC had betrayed its founding slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' and had no vision for the state's development.

"TMC has no vision for West Bengal's development," PM Modi said.

Claiming that industries were shutting down while criminal networks flourished, PM Modi said, "On one hand, mills are closing down and on the other, crude bomb factories are coming up, employing goons, and the TMC's syndicate is expanding." He urged voters to defeat what he called the "syndicate raj".

The prime minister accused the ruling party of resorting to abuse and intimidation instead of governance.

"TMC's only strategy seems to be hurling abuses, issuing threats and spreading falsehoods. They have targeted me, constitutional institutions and even the armed forces with their derogatory remarks," he alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)