Exclusive: Salman Khan's Career Advice To Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, "Don't Give A S*** About What Anyone Thinks"

Salman Khan's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, has stepped into Bollywood's music space with his first-ever playback track, C'mon Baby, from Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Opening up about his debut in an interview with NDTV, Ayaan aka Agni described the experience as "surreal" and spoke about navigating the industry, balancing indie and film music, and handling expectations that come with his family name.



Agni also shared a candid piece of advice he carries that comes from Salman Khan that continues to shape his approach to music and fame. Agni is the son of Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and director Atul Agnihotri.

Speaking about landing his first Bollywood track, Agni said the opportunity came unexpectedly when he was heard at a private gathering.

"Honestly, it still feels surreal. Nikhil (Bandar co-producer Nikhil Dwivedi) heard me at a private gathering, believed my voice was right for this, and gave me a shot. I went in without expectations, and it came together. I feel genuinely lucky; this industry doesn't hand out opportunities like this easily."

Reflecting on working on an Anurag Kashyap film, the singer said the project taught him to immerse himself in the tone and energy of the film. "That the world of the film tells you everything you need to know. The grit and intensity of what I saw in the trailer - that was the brief. You just have to show up and match that energy."

With several independent artists now moving into mainstream cinema, Agni said he does not see a strict divide between indie music and Bollywood. "I don't think I see them as two separate things anymore. This experience opened something up for me. Independent music is where I've built my voice, but C'mon Baby showed me that Agni can exist in film music too. I'm genuinely open to exploring both and grateful to even be in a position where that's a conversation."

Addressing the attention that comes with being part of the Khan family, he acknowledged both its advantages and responsibilities. "Both, without question. The attention exists and I'm not going to pretend it doesn't. The responsibility is making sure what I put out is worth it."

Sharing the most valuable advice he has received from his uncle, Salman Khan, Ayaan said, "Sing your heart out and don't give a s*** about what anyone thinks."

On the perception that star kids have easier access to the industry, Ayaan admitted he was fortunate but emphasised the importance of staying grounded. "I got incredibly fortunate. Nikhil heard me at a private gathering - I didn't knock on that door; he opened it. This industry is full of genuinely talented people who work for years for an opportunity like this. I don't take that lightly for a second. The comparisons will always be there, and honestly that's fair - it keeps me honest."

Talking about what he hopes to emulate from Salman Khan's career, Ayaan pointed to longevity and consistency. "The longevity and the consistency. Decades of showing up and staying connected to his audience - that's built through real work. That's what I aspire to."

He also clarified that working outside his home banner was not a calculated move but a natural part of being an artist. "Every artist is making work because they want it to be heard. Independent music, collaborations, film - they're all just different paths to the same thing. I just want it to reach people."

Addressing misconceptions about him, Ayaan asserted that music is not an experiment but his core focus. "That music is something I'm trying out. It isn't. This is the most serious thing I do."

While music remains his priority for now, he remains open to exploring acting in the future. "Music for now - I feel like I've only just started saying what I want to say. But I've learned not to close doors," said Agni.



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