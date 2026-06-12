Salman Khan Goes To Delhi High Court Against <i>Kala Hiran</i> Makers, Seeks Stay On Release

In a fresh development, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the makers of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging a "gross violation of personality rights," as it is loosely based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

An application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure has been filed in an already pending commercial suit before the High Court, seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other persons associated with the project from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming or releasing the film pending adjudication of the suit.

The actor contends that although his name may not be explicitly used, the film's posters, promotional content and public statements by those associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

The application also refers to media reports and public statements attributed to producer Amit Jani in which the proposed film was described as being inspired by the blackbuck case and the dispute involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The petition cites interviews, social media posts and promotional material allegedly linking the film to Khan, and contends that these materials are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest by drawing upon his public persona.

Khan had earlier issued a legal notice dated April 24, 2026, calling upon those associated with the project to cease and desist from developing, producing and promoting the film.

The application states that despite the notice, promotional activities allegedly continued, prompting the actor to seek urgent judicial intervention.

The actor has sought directions restraining the defendants from releasing, publishing, advertising or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material relating to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, as well as an order restraining further development and production of the project until the dispute is finally decided.

In response to Khan's suit, the producer claimed he received death threats.

The case

According to a PTI report, while Salman Khan, the main accused, was sentenced by the chief judicial magistrate's court (Jodhpur district), other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Bendra, Tabu, Neelam and a local resident, Dushyant Singh — were acquitted.

Twenty years later, a trial court in Rajasthan convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment on April 5, 2018. He was later released from Jodhpur jail after being granted bail by a Sessions Court.