After Asha Bhosle's Hospitalisation, Singer's Childhood Pic With Sister Lata Mangeshkar Resurfaces

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

A Throwback Gem

After the news broke out, a throwback photo of Asha Bhosle with her late sister and singer Lata Mangeshkar has been doing the rounds on social media.

The photo was posted by Asha Bhosle in 2022. The monochrome picture features two sisters posing for the camera.

Sharing the post, Asha wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I," along with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, AR Rahman wrote, "Adorable." Actor Hrithik Roshan and Shruti Haasan also dropped heart emojis on the post.

The post is now being re-shared by fans on social media.

About Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was 92.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, in 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor.

Lata Mangeshkar got her first major Bollywood break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor.

However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

Lata Mangeshkar sang in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages.

She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

About Asha Bhosle's Hospitalisation

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, for her 90th birthday, she skipped a quiet family gathering and jetted off to Dubai for a massive live concert instead.

"At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I'm thrilled I can still do it," she shared with PTI before the show.

She added, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I've lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn't go on-and here I am."

Then in 2024, she totally broke the Internet by performing Karan Aujla's banger Tauba Tauba at another Dubai gig, even nailing that viral dance step from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Also Read | Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised In Mumbai