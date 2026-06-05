Aqua Teen Hunger Force Star Carey Means Turns To Fans For Help: “Homeless! Please Help!!”

Carey Means has publicly revealed that he and his wife are facing severe financial difficulties and are seeking support to avoid losing their housing.

The voice actor, best known for voicing Frylock in the animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force, shared an emotional message on Facebook on Tuesday (June 2), explaining that he and his wife, Leah, are struggling to meet basic expenses and are currently unhoused.

"Homeless! Please help!!" he wrote. "Our rent went up and we have to move. We have no money and no credit."

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Means urged fans to contribute through his PayPal account or support him by purchasing merchandise from his website. "Every little bit helps," he wrote.

Through their official website, the Means are offering autographed prints and Aqua Teen character plushies handcrafted by Leah. In a video shared on Facebook, Leah can be seen making the plushies and showcasing several finished pieces available for purchase.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/876499394776763

He also directed followers to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his wife, Leah.

"We started this business with money that Carey got from conventions and used a sewing machine I already had," Leah wrote in the campaign description. "I started sewing the plushies a year or so ago, I can't even remember how long. We only recently became an LLC because of hitting a certain amount through our business software, so we had to go ahead and register with the state."

Leah explained that the GoFundMe donations are "really for keeping the lights on, internet, and food," adding that she earns "maybe 20-30 dollars on each toy" she makes and sells.

She also emphasised that she maintains a "regular job" alongside running the plushie business, while Means continues to attend fan conventions when possible. "In the meantime, I really would like to eat, have lights, and still be able to be online talking to everyone and advertising the shop," she wrote. "Every little bit helps. Thank you so so much!"

Leah further shared that Means is "looking into disability for his heart failure," though she noted that the approval process could "take another year or longer."

At the time of writing, the fundraiser had collected $15,400 toward its $18,000 target.

The couple's financial challenges appear to date back to 2022, when Means suffered a heart-related medical emergency. Since then, multiple fundraising efforts have been launched on their behalf, including one in 2025 and another that began in February this year. However, neither campaign has yet reached its fundraising goal.

Means voiced Frylock across 143 episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force and also appeared in several other Adult Swim productions, including Sealab 2021 and The Brak Show. Most recently, he portrayed The Haggis in the 2026 independent film Oldburgh.