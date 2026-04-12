Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: A Look At Her Family, Children And Iconic Musical Legacy

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday. Apart from her illustrious career, the singer also had a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones.

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar.

Asha Bhosle's Married Life

The Saathi Haath Badhana singer married twice in her lifetime.

Her first marriage was to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children, including Hemant Bhosle, Varsha Bhosle and Anand Bhosale.

Later, she married renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman, leading to one of the most iconic musical partnerships in Bollywood history.

Their legendary collaborations include classics like 'Dum Maro Dum,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne,' 'Mera Kuchh Samaan, and others.

Asha Bhosle's Children

Asha Bhosle had three children, two sons and one daughter, from her first marriage. Her son Hemant Bhosle pursued a music career and has composed music for movies like Dharam Shatru (1988), Sansani: The Sensation (1981) and Raja Jogi (1983). He died in 2015.

Her second son, Anand Bhosle, reportedly managed her professional work, while her daughter Varsha Bhosle, who was a journalist, sadly died in 2012.

The family also extends to grandchildren, many of whom have maintained a low public profile but are closely connected to the legacy of the legendary singer.

The Mangeshkar family is widely considered one of India's most influential musical dynasties. Alongside Lata Mangeshkar, the family features prominent figures such as Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar, all of whom played a key role in shaping the golden era of Indian music.

About Asha Bhosle's Death

She died on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, bringing to a close a life that had, for over eight decades, defined the very soul of Indian music.

On Sunday, Anand Bhosle confirmed the death of her mother and the details of her last rites. "People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," he told the media.

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