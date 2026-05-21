Police Visits Johnny Depp's Los Angeles Home After Woman Spotted Loitering

Actor Johnny Depp's home in Los Angeles was allegedly targeted by a female stalker earlier this week. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 4 pm on Tuesday, May 19, reporting that a woman was loitering outside the 62-year-old actor's West Hollywood property, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources claimed the woman was sitting near the front gate at the bottom of the hill leading up to Depp's mansion.

Police officers reportedly rushed to the LA mansion, but the woman had apparently left the area before they arrived. No arrests were made, and it remains unclear whether Depp was home during the incident.

Sources told TMZ that the woman had also been seen filming near the property and behaving in a suspicious manner around Depp's estate. Sources added that the anonymous woman had become a ‘frequent nuisance' who had appeared outside the estate multiple times over the weekend.

It's unclear what the alleged stalker intended, but the caller further claimed that the unidentified woman attempted to leave some kind of message for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

This is not the first security scare involving Depp. Back in 2021, a homeless man was arrested and charged with felony vandalism after he broke into the actor's Hollywood Hills home.

At the time, TMZ reported that a neighbour spotted the man in a nearby backyard before he managed to scale a gate to get onto Depp's property. Once inside, the intruder allegedly made himself a drink and took a shower in one of the mansion's bathrooms.

Police were eventually forced to break down a bathroom door after the suspect reportedly refused to come out. He was later charged with felony vandalism related to the damage caused during the arrest. Depp was reportedly not home during that incident either.

The actor purchased the sprawling 1920s-era estate in 1995 for USD 1.8 million. The castle-style mansion reportedly sits on a four-acre eucalyptus grove and features eight bedrooms and multiple turrets.