Taylor Swift To Perform At Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ahead Of Her Wedding To Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is preparing for another major milestone in New York City. The pop icon will attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 11, reported Page Six. The 36-year-old is also expected to perform at the Broadway Marriott Marquis. Sources say Swift plans to attend the prestigious event alongside members of her family.

Industry insiders describe the annual gala as one of the most exclusive nights in music. “It's the hardest ticket to come by in the music biz. The New York City fire marshals are all over the headcount,” one source said, adding that strict attendance limits are being enforced due to overwhelming demand.

The ceremony is being organised by Songwriters Hall of Fame President and CEO Linda Moran and chairman Nile Rodgers. Other notable guests at the event are Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss. Veteran rocker John Fogerty will also be honoured with the Johnny Mercer Award.

Guests attending the black-tie evening have reportedly been advised to wear “festive attire.” Every attendee is clamoring for a plus-one to bring their daughters. But there's a catch: The event maintains a strict 21-and-over policy. “NO ADMITTANCE UNDER THE AGE OF 21,” the invite warns.

While Swift is not expected to make appearances during the 6 PM cocktail hour, anticipation is high for her scheduled performance later in the evening by 8 PM. Also on the playlist will be “Bad Moon Rising” warbler John Fogerty, who is receiving the Johnny Mercer Award. As for Swift, the “Cruel Summer” singer may need a follow-up single: “Busy Summer.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

The ceremony comes amid continued buzz about Swift's impending wedding with Travis Kelce. The couple, who have been together for two years, got engaged in August 2025 and are now expected to get married this summer. Reports suggested that the couple could tie the knot in June, in Rhode Island or New York City as possible locations. Although no official details have been confirmed, many well-known celebrities are expected to attend the celebration.

