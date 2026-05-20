Why Taylor Swift May Cover Most Household Costs After Marrying Travis Kelce, Lawyer Explains

Even before wedding bells ring for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, conversations around their future finances have already started making headlines. And according to one legal expert, the pop icon's billionaire status could mean she ends up covering most of the couple's living expenses after marriage.

Attorney Sarah Luetto told Page Six that when there is a huge gap between two partners' fortunes, prenups are often designed in a very specific way. In many cases, the richer partner takes care of household and lifestyle costs, while the other partner keeps their own wealth and earnings separate.

“When one party is worth significantly more than the other, prenuptial agreements frequently provide that the wealthier party will pay all of the couple's living expenses while the less wealthy party preserves their separate estate,” Luetto explained.

That setup could easily apply to Swift and Kelce. While Kelce is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, Swift's financial empire is on a completely different level. Forbes named the pop superstar a billionaire in 2024 following the massive success of her Eras Tour and her music catalogue ownership. As of today, Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of around $2 billion. Kelce, meanwhile, reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $47.3 million from football, endorsements, podcasts and business ventures.

Luetto also pointed out that some celebrity prenups go beyond just splitting bills. In certain cases, the wealthier spouse may slowly transfer part of their wealth to the marriage over time.

“The amounts transmuted or gifted often increase over time, reflecting the duration of the marriage,” she said.

Still, the lawyer believes Swift will likely be extra careful when it comes to protecting her music empire. The singer spent years fighting for ownership of her masters before finally regaining control of her catalogue, so experts believe any agreement would probably keep both stars' assets completely separate.

“Given the complexities of their respective estates — and the lengths Swift has gone to in order to buy back her masters and protect her music catalog — it is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other's estate during the marriage,” Luetto shared.

That would reportedly make things simpler if the couple ever decided to part ways, with each person walking away with the assets they brought into the marriage.

The two stars also own several properties across the US, which could make things even more detailed legally. Swift reportedly owns homes in New York City, Rhode Island, Nashville and Los Angeles, while Kelce owns properties in Kansas City, Leawood and Orlando.

Privacy could also become a major part of their prenup. According to Luetto, the couple may include clauses that stop either side from publicly discussing private details about the relationship in the future.

“This may include non-disparagement or non-disclosure terms related to their relationship,” she said.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after dating for two years and are expected to marry this summer in New York City.