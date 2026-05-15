Taylor Swift Turns NYC Dinner Into Fashion Moment In Chic Stella McCartney Outfit

Taylor Swift is clearly making the most of her New York City outings lately and her latest dinner appearance also turned into a fashion moment. The singer stepped out Thursday night for dinner at Zero Bond in Manhattan, wearing a full look by Stella McCartney. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the timing.

Earlier in the day, Swift had reportedly been seen receiving a delivery from McCartney. Just hours later, she arrived at the private members-only restaurant wearing one of the designer's latest pieces.

Swift chose a peplum cotton poplin shirt from Stella McCartney that reportedly retails for $1,190 (around Rs 1.1 lakh). According to the MyTheresa website, the shirt is “crafted from crisp cotton poplin” and is “defined by a sculpted peplum silhouette with a fitted bodice and a classic straight collar for a tailored finish.”

The pop star paired the top with wide-legged trousers and a belt cinched at the waist, keeping the look polished but understated.

Swift and McCartney have shared a close friendship for years. The two famously collaborated during the Lover era, when McCartney designed fashion pieces inspired by the album. More recently, they were spotted sitting together at a Paul McCartney concert in Los Angeles.

The dinner outing comes as speculation around Swift's personal life continues to grow online.

Recent reports have claimed that Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married on July 3, 2026, in New York City. Some outlets have even reported that save-the-date invitations have already been sent out to guests. Several high-profile celebrities expected to attend the ceremony reportedly include Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz and Graham Norton are also rumoured to be on the guest list.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce confirmed the reports publicly.

The couple reportedly got engaged in the summer of 2025 after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.