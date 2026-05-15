Andy Reid Will Attend Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding But There Is A Condition

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has now joined the list of people talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding plans. And, looking at his reaction, he sounds more than ready for the big day.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of “The Fan,” Reid was asked if he had already received an invitation to the couple's much-anticipated wedding. His response left fans excited.

“I probably have,” the 68-year-old coach joked. He added, “If I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going.”

Reid also spoke warmly about the couple during the chat. He said he is happy to see them entering a new phase of their relationship. “When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them,” he said.

As for Swift and Kelce, he added, “They're in love and that's the most important thing.”

The speculation around Swift and Kelce's wedding has only intensified in recent weeks. Reports claim the couple is planning to marry in New York City on July 3, although neither has publicly confirmed the date.

According to reports, several high-profile celebrities are expected to attend the ceremony. Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid were reportedly part of Swift's bridal party, which was organised shortly after the couple got engaged in August 2025. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz and Graham Norton are also rumoured to be on the guest list.

Norton previously added fuel to the speculation during a January episode of his podcast when he joked, “I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs.”

He later clarified that he was kidding. “I said that as a joke on the podcast,” Norton explained and added, “Then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America.”

As rumours continue to spread, reports also claim Swift and Kelce have tightened security around wedding details. The move came on the heels of the alleged save-the-date leaks that made headlines.

Fans have also noticed Swift repeatedly wearing white during recent outings in New York City, further fuelling wedding chatter online.

Earlier this week, the singer wore a white knit dress to dinner at Via Carota. Then, she also stepped out at Zero Bond in a white peplum shirt and tan trousers. For now, neither Swift nor Kelce has officially addressed the wedding reports.