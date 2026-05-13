Travis Kelce Reveals What Made His London Vacation With Taylor Swift Special

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have spent some quality time together over the last few days. A London trip and then a wedding in Greece capped their weekend. And now, the Kansas City Chiefs player has shed some light on what the trip was like.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis spoke about Indian food and theatre outings with the singer. He especially praised the Broadway style production of Romeo & Juliet, while calling the performances by Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe impressive.

Tavis also spoke excitedly about trying Indian food. The meal surprised him in the best way and he enjoyed nearly every dish brought to the table without even asking many questions about the menu.

Jason further joked that Taylor deserved credit for helping Travis step outside his usual comfort zone and try new things.

Jason Kelce asked, “Found out you were in London on the internet. That was fun. Did you do anything stereotypically British while you were there?”

Travis replied, “London is fun. For the most part. Had some really good food and enjoyed some plays. Saw Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. He was phenomenal as Romeo. Sadie was phenomenal as Juliet as well.”

Travis also revealed that he and Taylor Swift had “one of the most surprising meals” of his life during their visit to the Indian restaurant Gymkhana, which he described as “remarkable.”

“Every dish they brought out, I didn't ask a single question. I just dove in. The only questions that I had to answer was how how hot or how spicy. We went more on the mild side. I don't think I had really understood what we were ordering. I kind of went with what the table was getting.”

During the podcast, Jason Kelce mentioned that Travis Kelce had become slightly annoyed by recent jokes describing him as a picky eater. He responded, saying that the image was no longer true, even if it was accurate in the past. He also gave Jason credit for helping him become more open to trying different foods.

Travis recalled a moment when Jason convinced him to try sushi during a night out and he ended up loving it. Since then, sushi has become one of his favourite foods and he now eats it regularly. He also joked that he wants people to stop thinking he only eats simple foods like chicken fingers.

Jason Kelce further joked that Taylor Swift helped Travis become more adventurous with food after they started dating. Travis quickly disagreed and laughed saying it was not true.

After their London trip, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift travelled to Greece, while the singer was most recently seen in New York City with her mother Andrea, father Scott and brother Austin.