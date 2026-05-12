Taylor Swift Steps Out In Glittering Dress For A Rare Family Outing In New York

Taylor Swift has returned to New York City after spending the past few weeks travelling across Europe, including London and Greece. The pop icon was spotted arriving at a restaurant in Manhattan alongside her family. For the occasion, the singer wore a short black dress with glittery silver details. She walked into The Eighty Six with her mother Andrea, father Scott and brother Austin.

Taylor Swift's fiance, Travis Kelce, was not seen at the NYC outing with the singer and her family. The appearance came amid reports that Swift and the NFL star may soon get married. According to reports, the couple may opt for a "decoy wedding” near Swift's luxury Rhode Island mansion.

GOOD MORNING!



In case you have missed it, Taylor & Andrea Swift went out in NYC most likely to celebrate Mother's Day ✨???? pic.twitter.com/qEuauzxbBw — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 12, 2026

Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not shared any wedding details, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that they are reportedly planning to get married in Rhode Island on June 13.

As per the insider, “They're both involved and making decisions together. They're focused on actually enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure. They're keeping things light. The guest list grew, so the ceremony and private gatherings associated with the wedding [will be split between the venues]. Taylor always has a plan B and C for every scenario.”

According to sources, the couple is planning to invite just 150 guests. It is expected to be a more intimate event rather than a very large celebration, although many well known celebrities are still likely to attend. Friends from both sides, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, the Haim sisters, Zoe Kravitz, Patrick Mahomes, Miles Teller and Jason Kelce, are expected to attend.

Sources also mentioned that they may not send traditional printed wedding invitations. Instead, close friends and family have already been told about the wedding location and date, even though official invitations have not been fully finalised or sent out yet.

The insider adds that the wedding is expected to follow a traditional style with meaningful family moments. Taylor's father is expected to walk her down the aisle and there will also be classic parts of the ceremony such as a dance between the bride and her father and a dance between the groom and his mother.