Ancient Euphrates River Is Disappearing And People Are Linking It To The Bible

The shrinking of the historic Euphrates River has raised environmental concerns across the Middle East while also fuelling debate among some Christian groups over biblical prophecy. According to a report by the The New York Post, falling water levels in the Euphrates have led some believers to revisit passages from the Book of Revelation that mention the river drying up before major end-times events.

The Euphrates River stretches nearly 1,800 miles from eastern Turkey through Syria and Iraq before joining the Tigris River and flowing into the Persian Gulf. The river has historically been linked to the ancient Fertile Crescent, often described as the cradle of civilisation.

Some Christians point to Revelation 16:12, which refers to the Euphrates drying up to prepare the way for “the kings from the East”. Others have also cited passages from the Old Testament mentioning drought and declining waters.

However, scientists and environmental experts continue to attribute the crisis mainly to climate change, prolonged droughts, dam construction and excessive groundwater extraction.

A 2013 NASA study found that the Tigris and Euphrates river basins lost around 117 million acre-feet of freshwater between 2003 and 2009. Researchers said the losses were caused by unsustainable water use and worsening climate conditions.

The water crisis has already affected farming communities in Iraq and Syria, with reports of crop failures, contaminated water supplies and rising health concerns.

The New York Post report also referred to a separate theory published in the journal Archaeological Discovery by computer engineer Dr Konstantin Borisov. He suggested that the biblical Garden of Eden may have been located near Egypt rather than Mesopotamia. The theory remains speculative and has not been accepted by mainstream historians or archaeologists.