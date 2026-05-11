Taylor Swift Owns More Than Music With These Powerful Trademark Filings

From chart topping songs to billion dollar tours, Taylor Swift has built much more than a music career. The pop star has turned herself into a powerful brand, carefully protecting her name, songs and famous phrases through trademarks. While fans know her for hit albums and sold out concerts, many will be surprised to learn how seriously she handles the business side of fame.

Over the years, the singer has filed trademarks for her name, signature, initials, album titles, tour names, fan club names and even popular lyrics.

Some of her biggest songs and catchphrases, like ‘…Ready For It?,' ‘Look What You Made Me Do,' ‘Shake It Off' and ‘Fearless' have been legally protected so they cannot be used freely on products or in businesses without permission. By trademarking her famous lines and song titles, Swift has shown that she is not only one of the world's biggest artists but also someone who understands business and branding extremely well. Here is a list of the trademarks currently owned by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift began protecting her brand early in her career by applying to trademark her full name in 2007. A year later, she officially received trademarks for ‘Taylor Swift' in areas connected to music, live shows, and clothing products. These trademarks include both the written version of her name and her signature style. The singer has also secured trademark rights for different versions of her initials, ‘T.S.' along with designs using her last name, ‘Swift,' for use in music related projects and merchandise.

After the huge success of her 2008 album Fearless, the pop star tried to trademark the title in 2009. But the request was not approved because similar trademarks were already owned by companies named Fearless Records and Fearless Entertainment. Instead, she later secured trademarks for the phrase ‘Taylor Swift Fearless.'

In 2014, Taylor Swift applied to trademark ‘1989,' the title of her hit album, covering both music projects and merchandise connected to the album. After several legal steps, the trademarks were officially approved in 2017 and 2018. At one point, Swift also owned trademarks for ‘T.S. 1989' and a special design of ‘1989,' but those trademarks were later allowed to expire.

Taylor Swift also applied to trademark ‘Shake It Off' in 2014, the title track from her 1989 album. It covered products like clothing, stationery items, notebooks and posters. The phrase has officially been registered under her name since 2017.

When Swift began re-recording her old albums, she added the phrase ‘Taylor's Version' to separate them from the original recordings. In 2021, she applied to trademark the phrase and by 2025, she had secured multiple trademark registrations.

Taylor Swift owns 12 trademarks connected to ‘Reputation,' the name of her 2017 album. She filed the trademarks in 2017 and they were officially approved in 2019. These trademarks cover music, live performances, and many merchandise items such as pillows and drinkware.

During the Reputation album era in 2017, Taylor Swift applied to trademark several words and phrases connected to the project. One of them was ‘Look What You Made Me Do,' the title of the album's lead single. The trademark was officially approved in 2019.

In 2017, Taylor Swift applied to trademark ‘Taylor Nation,' which was approved in 2018. The name used by her official marketing and fan engagement team across social media platforms.

The Love Story songstress owns several trademarks connected to the word ‘Swiftie' or ‘Swifties' the popular nickname used for her fans. These applications were filed in 2017 and approved over the following years.

‘Taymojis' were special Taylor Swift themed stickers created for fans to use on her former app, The Swift Life, which launched in 2017. That same year, Swift applied to trademark the name ‘Taymoji,' and the trademarks were officially approved in 2020.

Some of Swift's other trademarks include The Tortured Poets Department, 1989 (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), and Fearless (Taylor's Version). She has also trademarked names connected to her tours and albums, such as Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift Midnights, Folklore, Evermore and Lover.

Other trademarked phrases and names include Midnights Mayhem With Me, Christmas Tree Farm, Taylor Swift Touring, Big Reputation and The Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone Right Now. Swift has even trademarked the names Meredith, Olivia & Benjamin Swift, inspired by her famous pets.