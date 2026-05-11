Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Have A “Decoy Wedding” To Avoid Attention? What We Know

Taylor Swift fans have been eagerly waiting for wedding updates, but the global pop star is reportedly planning something far more secretive than expected. According to fresh reports, Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce may be considering an unusual strategy to guard their big day from media attention and security risks. Yes, a “decoy wedding” may be on the cards.

Reports suggest the biggest focus behind the scenes is not the dress, venue or celebrity attendees but it is privacy. Swift and Kelce are planning to keep the exact location of their New York wedding completely confidential, multiple reports have claimed.

An insider said, “No one knows exactly where it will be yet, not even the guests.”

The source added, “They want total control and total privacy,” the source added, reportedly explaining that any confirmed location “would turn into a circus.”

Now, speculation has intensified further after claims that the couple may hold two separate ceremonies -- a public celebration and another a private event away from the spotlight.

A source reportedly told OK! Magazine that Swift was “extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure.” They added, “The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.”

“The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment,” the source further claimed. According to the report, Swift reportedly believes the move could reduce the risk of unwanted disruptions during the actual ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last year and have remained one of the most talked-about celebrity pairs ever since. From rumours about Swift's bachelorette celebrations to speculation surrounding a star-studded guest list, almost every detail connected to their wedding has fans thrilled.

The rumours around the wedding gained even more traction after online speculation linked several celebrity schedule changes around the Fourth of July weekend to the wedding. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that businessman Michael Rubin may have shifted the dates of his annual Hamptons party and instantly connected it with Swift and Kelce's possible plans.

So far, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reports.