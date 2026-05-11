Meet Maren Flagg, The Former Vegas Showgirl In Legal Battle With Taylor Swift

A former Las Vegas performer has filed a trademark lawsuit against pop icon Taylor Swift over the title of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Maren Flagg claims the album title is too similar to the name of her long-running brand, Confessions of a Showgirl.

Maren filed the lawsuit on March 30 and argued that the similarities between the two names could confuse people and affect her business. According to the complaint, both titles “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression”, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. She added that Taylor Swift's album and branding hurt the visibility of her own work.

But who exactly is Maren Flagg?

Flagg also performs professionally as Maren Wade. She is a former Las Vegas showgirl who built her career around cabaret and stage performances. She has headlined several live productions over the years, including The Cocktail Cabaret at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Her work has mainly been tied to classic Vegas-style entertainment, with glamorous costumes, live singing and comedy acts.

She has also made television appearances. According to her official bio, Flagg appeared on America's Got Talent and toured with former football player Terry Bradshaw in a production titled America's Favourite Dumb Blonde. She later shared the stage with country singer Chris Stapleton during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023.

Outside live shows, Maren Flagg also works as a columnist. She writes Confessions of a Showgirl for the Las Vegas Weekly. Through the column, she talks about the reality of working in Vegas entertainment. Her stories range from awkward backstage moments to celebrity encounters.

In 2015, Maren Flagg trademarked Confessions of a Showgirl, which is now at the centre of the legal fight with Taylor Swift.

In 2025, she expanded the brand again by launching a podcast, also called Confessions of a Showgirl. The podcast description appeared to reference the lawsuit directly. It reads, “From getting stuck in a giant birthday cake to discovering what happens when the world's most famous pop star suddenly comes out as a showgirl too, Maren spills confessions that are outrageous, unfiltered and glamour-ish.”

Taylor Swift's legal team, however, is not backing down. In a recent filing, they called the lawsuit “meritless” and accused Maren Flagg of trying to use Taylor's fame to boost her own brand. The legal battle is still ongoing.