Taylor Swift’s Chic London Look With Travis Kelce Costs Less Than $300

Taylor Swift was spotted during a night out with her fiance Travis Kelce in London. The pop icon stepped out for a dinner date in a black outfit that included a Evangeline Silk Top worth $325 and Fleur du Mal Juliet Lace Silk Skirt priced at just $298.

She paired it with a leather coat, a small shoulder bag and sandals while keeping her style simple and sharp. This was the second time Taylor wore this brand.

Earlier, she wore a fitted dress from the same label, which gained attention and quickly sold out after she was seen in it. New photos show the couple walking hand in hand in London on their way to Lucky Cat restaurant by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Not only Swifties, but many others are also talking about the look, demonstrating how easily she could sport different styles and still stand out. In a past interview with Vogue, the diva spoke about how her style keeps changing over time. She shared that her fashion choices grow with her life moments and she likes trying new looks instead of sticking to one fixed image.

The singer said, “I can look back at an old photo and tell you roughly what year it's from. Going through different phases is one of my favourite things about fashion. I love how it can mark the passage of time. It's similar to my songs in that way, it all helps identify where I was at different points of my life.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in July 2023, although they kept their relationship private for several months before sharing it publicly. In August 2025, the couple announced their engagement and since then, they have spent more time together in public, often going on date nights in different cities.